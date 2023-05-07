COL vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Quarter Final 4

The Colatta Chocolates will be up against the CSS Group (COL vs CSG) in the fourth Quarter Final of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League on Sunday, May 7. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah will host this all-important contest.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the COL vs CSG Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for the fourth Quarter Final.

The Colatta Chocolates have been outstanding this season. The Laxman Sreekumar-led team lost their last game against SRK Diesel Trading after winning their first two games in a row. They will be keen to return to winning ways in this contest.

Meanwhile, the CSS Group have had a similar run, winning two and losing one league game. They are on the lookout to find some consistency and Sunday's match will provide them with a wonderful opportunity for the same.

A thrilling game is expected, with both teams looking to qualify for the semifinals of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League.

COL vs CSG Match Details

The fourth Quarter Final match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League will be played on Sunday, May 7, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE. The match is set to take place at 10:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Colatta Chocolates vs CSG Group, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, 4th Quarter Final.

Date and Time: May 07, 2023, 10:00 pm IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE.

COL vs CSG Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is usually a good one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores here in this tournament. Another high-scoring game could be in the cards on Sunday when two teams with solid batting line-ups clash.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by the team batting first: 3.

Matches won by the team bowling first: 2.

Average first innings score: 163.

Average second innings score: 148.

COL vs CSG Probable Playing 11 today

COL Team/Injury News

No major injury updates for the Colatta Chocolates heading into this must-win knockout fixture.

COL Probable Playing XI

Renjith Mani, Akhil Das, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Janaka Chaturanga, Krishan Paul, Laxman Sreekumar (c), Manpreet Singh, Mazhar Hussain, Nikhil Srinivasan, Shabik Ifthary (wk), Keshav Sharma.

CSG Team/Injury News

No major injury updates for the CSG Group heading into this Sharjah Ramadan T20 League quarterfinal clash.

CSG Probable Playing XI

Ranjith Haridas (c), Aquib Fazal, Krishna Kala, Abhiram Hrithwik, Vishnu Raj, Abhinandan Maladath (wk), Vimalnadh PV, Ahmed Farzeen, Zohaib Khan, Nipun Babu, Gihan Chathuranga.

Today’s COL vs CSG Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Abhinand Maladath (Three matches, 82 runs, Average: 27.33)

Abhinand Maladath has been in excellent touch with the bat in this tournament, scoring 82 runs at an average of 27.33 which includes one fifty. He also has proven his skills and capability behind the stumps, making him an excellent pick for your COL vs CSG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Renjith Mani (Three matches, 165 runs & six wickets; Average: 55.00)

Renjith Mani will be an extremely useful addition to your Dream11 fantasy team for this match. He has shown promise with both the bat and the ball, scoring 165 runs at an excellent average of 55.00 and taking six wickets in just three games.

Mani will need to perform well if his team are to make it past this Sharjah Ramadan T20 League quarterfinal.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ahmed Farzeen (Three matches, 13 runs & seven wickets)

Ahmed Farzeen can contribute in both the batting and bowling departments, making him an excellent option for your COL vs CSG Dream11 fantasy team. The talented bowling all-rounder has scored 13 runs and has taken seven wickets at an average of 8.57 and an economy rate of 6.32 in three games.

Top Bowler Pick

PV Vimalnadh (Three matches, five wickets, Average: 11.60)

PV Vimalnadh has been bowling well in this year's Sharjah Ramadan T20 League so far. He has picked up five wickets at an average of 11.60 and an economy rate of 5.80 in three games. His team will likely need a big contribution from him in this match if they are to make it into the semifinals.

COL vs UC match captain and vice-captain choices

Vishnu Raj

Vishnu Raj has been very effective with both bat and ball in this tournament and has been one of the most consistent performers for his side. He has taken three wickets and has amassed 117 runs at an average of 58.50 in three games.

Raj's stats in both departments make him an obvious captaincy option for your COL vs CSG Dream11 fantasy team for this match.

Keshav Sharma

Keshav Sharma looked in magnificent bowling form in the only game he played so far in this year's Sharjah Ramadan T20 League. He has taken four wickets so far at an average of 6.00 and an economy rate of 6.00.

This makes him a top contender for your Dream11 fantasy XI's captaincy or vice-captaincy for this match.

5 Must-picks for COL vs CSG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Manpreet Singh

Mazhar Hussain

Ahmed Farzeen

Nikhil Srinivasan

Shabik Ifthary

COL vs CSG match expert tips

Renjith Mani has the ability to fetch you points with both the bat and the ball. He has already contributed in both departments in this year's Sharjah Ramadan T20 League as well.

That makes him an excellent multiplier pick for your COL vs CSG Dream11 fantasy team.

COL vs CSG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-to-Head League

Colatta Chocolates vs CSG Group - Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion Team 1 (Head to Head League)

Wicketkeeper: A Maladath.

Batters: Renjith Mani, J Chaturanga, Zohaib Khan.

All-rounders: Akhil Das, Gopalkrishan, Vishnu Raj, J Sunil Kumar, A Farzeen.

Bowlers: P Vimalnadh, K Sharma.

COL vs CSG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Colatta Chocolates vs CSG Group - Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion Team 2 (Grand League)

Wicketkeeper: A Maladath.

Batters: Renjith Mani, J Chaturanga, Zohaib Khan.

All-rounders: Gopalkrishan, Vishnu Raj, J Sunil Kumar, A Farzeen.

Bowlers: P Vimalnadh, K Sharma, G Chathur.

