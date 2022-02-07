COL vs DAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Sri Lankan NSL One-Day, Match 13

Colombo will be up against Dambulla in the 13th match of the Sri Lankan National Super League at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Monday.

Colombo have won two out of their five National Super League matches and are currently fourth in the points table. They fell short of 44 runs in their last match against Galle. Dambulla, on the other hand, have lost all of their five National Super League matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last match against Jaffna by 51 runs.

COL vs DAM Probable Playing 11 Today

COL XI

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Nuwanidu Fernando, Sithara Gimhan (WK), Nipun Dananjaya, Sammu Ashan, Ashen Bandara, Lahiru Madushanka, Tharindu Ratnayake, Sachitha Jayathilake, Kalana Perera, Prabath Jayasuriya.

DAM XI

Minod Bhanuka (C & WK), Gayan Maneeshan, Lasith Abeyratne, Pavan Rathnayake, Ashan Priyanjan, Sameera Sadamal, Lahiru Samarakoon, Dushan Hemantha, Vishwa Fernando, Duvindu Tillakaratne, Lakshan Sandakan.

Match Details

COL vs DAM, Match 13

Date and Time: 7th February 2022, 09:45 AM IST

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium is pretty much a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers will also get some movement with the new ball in hand. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board. The average first innings score at the venue is 272 runs.

Today’s COL vs DAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Lasith Abeyratne: Abeyratne has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 90 runs at a strike rate of 76.27. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Ashen Bandara: Bandara has been in brilliant form with the bat so far this season. He has scored 159 runs at an average of 53 in five matches.

Pavan Rathnayake: Pavan Rathnayake has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Dambulla in the Sri Lankan National Super League. He has scored 88 runs in his five outings.

All-rounders

Lahiru Madushanka: Madushanka has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the Sri Lankan National Super League. He has scored 86 runs at a strike rate of 96.62 and picked up seven wickets as well.

Lahiru Samarakoon: Samarakoon can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Monday. He has picked up 11 wickets and also scored 21 runs in three matches.

Bowlers

Duvindu Tillakaratne: Tillakaratne has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 4.50 in five matches. He can also score some handy runs with the bat in the lower middle-order.

Tharindu Ratnayake: Ratnayake has bowled pretty well so far this season. He has picked up seven wickets, including his best figures of 2/45 and also scored 33 runs in four matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in COL vs DAM Dream11 prediction team

Lahiru Samarakoon (DAM) - 393 points

Duvindu Tillakaratne (DAM) - 166 points

Ashan Priyanjan (DAM) - 139 points

Lakshan Sandakan (DAM) - 127 points

Pavan Rathnayake (DAM) - 108 points

Important Stats for COL vs DAM Dream11 prediction team

Ashan Priyanjan: 121 runs and 3 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 76.58 and ER - 5.20

Lahiru Samarakoon: 21 runs and 11 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 70.00 and ER - 6.85

Lahiru Madushanka: 86 runs and 7 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 96.62 and ER - 4.18

Duvindu Tillakaratne: 72 runs and 4 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 52.94 and ER - 4.50

Dimuth Karunaratne: 113 runs in 4 matches; SR - 79.57

COL vs DAM Dream11 Prediction Today

COL vs DAM Dream11 Prediction - Sri Lankan NSL One-Day

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Minod Bhanuka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Ashen Bandara, Pavan Rathnayake, Lahiru Madushanka, Ashan Priyanjan, Sammu Ashan, Lahiru Samarakoon, Vishwa Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Tharindu Ratnayake.

Captain: Lahiru Samarakoon. Vice-Captain: Dimuth Karunaratne.

COL vs DAM Dream11 Prediction - Sri Lankan NSL One-Day

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Lasith Abeyratne, Dimuth Karunaratne, Ashen Bandara, Gayan Maneeshan, Lahiru Madushanka, Ashan Priyanjan, Sammu Ashan, Lahiru Samarakoon, Lakshan Sandakan, Kalana Perera, Duvindu Tillakaratne.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Lahiru Samarakoon. Vice-Captain: Sammu Ashan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar