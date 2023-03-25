COL vs DAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for National Super League Limited Over Tournament 2023

The third match of the National Super League Limited Over Tournament 2023 will see Colombo (COL) square off against Dambulla (DAM) at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo on Sunday (March 26). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the COL vs DAM Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The first two matches of the tournament have been canceled. This is the third match scheduled to be played in Colombo. They will hope that this match goes through and they make a winning start to their campaign in the tournament.

Meanwhile, this is Dambulla's first scheduled match in the tournament and they too will be looking to get off to a winning start.

COL vs DAM Match Details

The third game of the National Super League Limited will be played on March 26 at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo at 9.45 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: COL vs DAM, Match 3

Date and Time: March 26, 2023, 9.45 am IST

Venue: Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, Colombo

COL vs DAM, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground will be on the slower side. Spinners will enjoy a lot of assistance on the pitch. Batters who are adept at playing spin will reap the benefits of the wicket.

COL vs DAM Probable Playing XIs

COL Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

COL Probable Playing XI

Nipun Dananjaya (c), Ashen Bhandara, Avishka Fernando, Danushka Sandaruwan, Dushan Vimukthi, Heshan Dhanuska, Himesh Ramanayake, Kusal Perera (wk), Nisala Tharaka, Sachitha Jayathilake, and Tharindu Ratnayake.

DAM Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

DAM Probable Playing XI

M Bhanuka, L Abeyratne, Kusal Mendis, A Liyanaarachchi, P Ratnayake, A Priyanjan, R Liyanarachchi, D Hemantha, L Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, and Asitha Fernando.

COL vs DAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Bhanuka

M Bhanuka is a top-order batter who can bat positively from the very beginning of the innings. He is also a very good wicketkeeper and that makes him the best wicketkeeper pick for the match.

Batter

Avishka Fernando

Avishka Fernando is a stable top-order batter who can provide solidity to the line-up. He is the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

A Priyanjan

Priyanjan could be an impactful all-rounder in the 50-over format. He can win the match with either the bat or the ball and that makes him the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

L Sandakan

L Sandakan could be a very important bowler in the match. He has the ability to pick up wickets at crucial junctures and that makes him the best bowler pick for the match.

COL vs DAM match captain and vice-captain choices

Kusal Mendis

Kusal Mendis is a very stable top-order batter. He can play big knocks and be very impactful in their innings. This makes him a safe pick as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Avishka Fernando

Avishka Fernando is a talented top-order batter. He can hold the innings from one end and take the team long in the match. He will be a safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for COL vs DAM, Match 3

M Bhanuka

A Fernando

Kusal Mendis

A Priyanjan

L Sandakan

COL vs DAM Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for batting but the spinners will also have a say in the match. Batters who can play spin well and spin-bowling all-rounders will be great picks for the match.

COL vs DAM Dream11 Prediction, Match 3, Head-to-head

Wicketkeeper: M Bhanuka

Batters: A Fernando, K Mendis, A Bandara, N Dananjaya

All-rounders: A Priyanjan, D Vimukthi, R Liyanarachchi

Bowlers: V Fernando, L Sandakan, A Fernando

