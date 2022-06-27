COL vs DCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Bukhatir T20 League, Plate Semi-final 1

Colatta Chocolates will lock horns with DCC Starlets in the first plate semi-final of the Bukhatir T20 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday.

Colatta Chocolates finished ninth in the standings, winning one out of their three matches. They lost their last match against Fair Deal Defenders by five wickets.

DCC Starlets, on the other hand, finished at the bottom of the points table, losing as many as three matches. They suffered a 86-run defeat in their last match against The Vision Shipping.

COL vs DCS Probable Playing 11 Today

COL XI

Sapandeep Singh (wk), Hari Prasanth, Nikhil Srinivasan, Renjith Mani (c), Vishnu Ramesh, Mohammed Aqeel, Manpreet Singh, Shyam Ramesh, Rizwan Sabir, Krishan Paul, Muhammad Zeeshan

DCS XI

Vaibhav Vaswani (wk), Shaurya Singh, Rishabh Mukherjee (c), Shahrukh Amin, Karan Dhiman, Abdullah Tarique, Jaiditya Malik, Shival Bawa, Yug Sharma, Harshit Seth, Mathew George

Match Details

COL vs DCS, Bukhatir T20 League, Plate Semi-final 1

Date and Time: June 27, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a sporting one. While the batters will have to play out the initial phase before slogging, the bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to control the leakage of runs.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 167 runs.

Today's COL vs DCS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Hari Prasanth: Prasanth has scored 22 runs at a strike rate of 122.22 in three matches. He can also help you fetch some valuable points from behind the stumps.

Batters

Shival Bawa: Bawa has been impressive with both the bat and ball in the Bukhatir T20 League. He has scored 70 runs and also picked up two wickets in one match.

Nikhil Srinivasan: Srinivasan is the leading run-scorer for Colatta Chocolates in the Bukhatir T20 League with 88 runs at a strike rate of 118.92 in three matches.

All-rounders

Karan Dhiman: Dhiman can provide you with some valuable fantasy points on Monday. He has scored 40 runs and also picked up two wickets in three matches.

Shyam Ramesh: Ramesh has scored 51 runs and also scalped two wickets in three matches. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Manpreet Singh: Singh is a genuine wicket-taker who can be a crucial pick for Monday's contest. He has taken four wickets at an economy rate of 8.03, while also scoring 24 runs.

Muhammad Zeeshan: Zeeshan has been in brilliant form in recent matches and cannot be dropped for Monday's clash. He has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 7.83 in three games.

Top 5 best players to pick in COL vs DCS Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Zeeshan (COL) - 216 points

Manpreet Singh (COL) - 170 points

Shyam Ramesh (COL) - 155 points

Shival Bawa (DCS) - 153 points

Nikhil Srinivasan (COL) - 136 points

Important Stats for COL vs DCS Dream11 prediction team

Muhammad Zeeshan: 6 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 7.83

Manpreet Singh: 24 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 150.00 and ER - 8.03

Shyam Ramesh: 51 runs and 2 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 170.00 and ER - 6.79

Shival Bawa: 70 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match; SR - 291.67 and ER - 10.00

Nikhil Srinivasan: 88 runs in 3 matches; SR - 118.92

COL vs DCS Dream11 Prediction Today

COL vs DCS Dream11 Prediction - Bukhatir T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hari Prasanth, Rishab Mukherjee, Nikhil Srinivasan, Shival Bawa, Renjith Mani, Shyam Ramesh, Abdullah Tarique, Karan Dhiman, Manpreet Singh, Muhammad Zeeshan, Mathew George

Captain: Renjith Mani Vice-captain: Shival Bawa

COL vs DCS Dream11 Prediction - Bukhatir T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Vaibhav Vaswani, Nikhil Srinivasan, Shival Bawa, Shaurya Singh, Renjith Mani, Shyam Ramesh, Abdullah Tarique, Karan Dhiman, Manpreet Singh, Muhammad Zeeshan, Yug Sharma

Captain: Shival Bawa Vice-captain: Renjith Mani.

