COL vs DCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Plate Semi Final 1

Colatta Chocolates (COL) will take on DCC Starlets (DCS) in the Plate Semi Final 1 match of the Bukhatir T20 League 2022 on Monday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Both teams haven't performed well in this year's tournament. DCC Starlets have lost their last few matches while Colatta Chocolates have had a season full of ups and downs.

DCC Starlets will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in this year's tournament, but Colatta Chocolates are a relatively better team. The match is expected to be won by Colatta Chocolates.

COL vs DCS Probable Playing XI

COL Playing XI

Sapandeep Singh (wk), Hari Prasanth, Renjith Mani, Manpreet Singh, Nikhil Srinavasan, Laxman Sreekumar, Mohammed Aqeel, Shyam Ramesh, Krishna Paul, Abdul Safer, Muhammad Zeeshan

DCS Playing XI

Shrey Sethi (wk), Rishab Mukherjee, Shahrukh Amin, Shival Bawa, Harshit Seth, Shaurya Singh, Abdullah Tarique, Karan Dhiman, Yug Sharma, Shubh Mehta, Saad Abdullah

Match Details

COL vs DCS, Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Plate Semi Final 1

Date and Time: 27th June 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly, but the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers.

The pitch should not change considerably during the game and both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

COL vs DCS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Sethi, who played exceptionally well in the match against RJT, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He smashed 57 runs in just 40 balls.

Batters

S Srinavasan and S Bawa are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. R Mukherjee is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He smashed 50 runs in just 49 balls in the last match against TVS.

All-rounders

K Dhiman and S Ramesh are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. K Dhiman took two wickets in the last match against TVS.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Singh and M Zeeshan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. K Paul is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in COL vs DCS Dream11 prediction team

S Bawa (DCS)

S Srinavasan (COL)

S Ramesh (COL)

Colatta Chocolates vs DCC Starlets: Important stats for Dream11 team

S Bawa - 70 runs and 2 wickets

M Zeeshan - 6 wickets

S Ramesh - 51 runs and 2 wickets

Colatta Chocolates vs DCC Starlets Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T20 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: S Sethi, R Mukherjee, N Srinavasan, S Bawa, S Ramesh, K Dhiman, K Paul, M Singh, M Zeeshan, S Mehta, Y Sharma

Captain: S Ramesh Vice Captain: N Srinavasan

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: S Sethi, V Ramesh, N Srinavasan, S Singh, S Bawa, S Ramesh, K Dhiman, K Paul, M Singh, M Zeeshan, Y Sharma

Captain: S Ramesh Vice Captain: S Bawa

