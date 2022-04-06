COL vs DCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 22

Colatta Chocolates (COL) will lock horns with DCC Starlets (DCS) in the 22nd match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Thursday.

Colatta Chocolates are currently seventh in the points table, winning one out of their two matches. They lost their last game against Brother Gas by nine runs. DCC Starlets, on the other hand, are ninth in the standings after winning their opening match against Ajman Heroes by 23 runs.

COL vs DCS Probable Playing 11 Today

COL XI

Janaka Chaturanga, Renjith Mani (C), Sapandeep Singh, Laxman Sreekumar, Akhil Das, Hari Prasanth (WK), Rizwan KS, Syam Ramesh, Manpreet Singh, Krishan Paul, Muhammad Zeeshan.

DCS XI

Ronak Panoly (C), Shrey Sethi (WK), Ammar Badami, Punya Mehra, Shaurya Singh, Qais Farooq, Shamim Ali, Soorya Sathish, Adithya Shetty, Jash Giyanani, Nilansh Keswani.

Match Details

COL vs DCS, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 19

Date and Time: 7th April 2022, 01:15 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has dramatically favored the bowlers over the last couple of matches. While the sluggishness of the pitch has assisted the bowlers, the batters have struggled to put healthy totals on the board. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 145 runs.

Today’s COL vs DCS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shrey Sethi: Sethi has scored 20 runs at a strike rate of 125.00 in one match. He could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Janaka Chaturanga: Chaturanga is the leading run scorer for Colatta Chocolates with 92 runs in two outings.

Laxman Sreekumar: Sreekumar has scored 45 runs and taken two wickets. He is surely a must-have pick in this game.

All-rounders

Manpreet Singh: Singh has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 7.38 in two matches. He can provide you with some valuable fantasy points on Thursday.

Ronak Panoly: Panoly has smashed 69 runs at a strike rate of 153.33 in one match. He can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Jash Giyanani: Giyanani has picked up a wicket at an economy rate of 6.25 in one match. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Muhammad Zeeshan: Zeeshan has scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 6.25 in two matches. He will lead Colatta Chocolates' bowling attack on Thursday.

Top 5 best players to pick in COL vs DCS Dream11 prediction team

Laxman Sreekumar (COL) - 166 points

Janaka Chaturanga (COL) - 136 points

Manpreet Singh (COL) - 130 points

Muhammad Zeeshan (COL) - 114 points

Ronak Panoly (DCS) - 104 points

Important Stats for COL vs DCS Dream11 prediction team

Laxman Sreekumar: 45 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 173.08 and ER - 6.43

Janaka Chaturanga: 92 runs in 2 matches; SR - 195.74

Manpreet Singh: 4 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 7.38

Muhammad Zeeshan: 3 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 6.25

Ronak Panoly: 69 runs in 1 match; SR - 153.33

COL vs DCS Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T20 League)

COL vs DCS Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shrey Sethi, Laxman Sreekumar, Renjith Mani, Punya Mehra, Janaka Chaturanga, Ronak Panoly, Nilansh Keswani, Manpreet Singh, Jash Giyanani, Muhammad Zeeshan, Rizwan KS.

Captain: Laxmam Sreekumar. Vice-captain: Ronak Panoly.

COL vs DCS Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shrey Sethi, Laxman Sreekumar, Renjith Mani, Janaka Chaturanga, Ronak Panoly, Nilansh Keswani, Soorya Sathish, Manpreet Singh, Jash Giyanani, Muhammad Zeeshan, Rizwan KS.

Captain: Laxman Sreekumar. Vice-captain: Nilansh Keswani.

