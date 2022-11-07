COL vs DCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CBFS T20 League 2022, Match 24

The 24th match of the CBFS T20 League 2022 will see Colatta Chocolates (COL) squaring off against DCC Starlets (DCS) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Monday, November 7.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the COL vs DCS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

DCC Starlets have won three of their last four matches by big margins. Colatta Chocolates, on the other hand, have won two of their last four games and will be eager to make a comeback in the tournament.

Colatta Chocolates will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament. However, DCC Starlets have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

COL vs DCS Match Details

The 24th match of the CBFS T20 League 2022 will be played on November 7 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. The game is set to take place at 9:30 pm IST.

COL vs DCS, Match 24

Date and Time: November 7, 2022, 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between The Vision Shipping and Sona Gold & Diamonds, where a total of 205 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

COL vs DCS Form Guide

COL - L W L W

DCS - W W W L

COL vs DCS Probable Playing XI

COL Playing XI

No injury updates.

Hari Prasanth (wk), Taimoor Ali, L Sreekumar, Vibhor Shahi, Rizwan Sabir, S Ramesh, Renjith Mani (c), Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Muhammad Zeeshan-I, Mohtasim Jakati, Pratham Mahale.

DCS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Shrey Sethi (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Ronak Panoly, Punya Mehra (c), Karan Dhiman, Ahaan Fernandes, Ammar Badami, Soorya Sathish, Faisur Rahman, Yug Sharma, Adithya Shetty.

COL vs DCS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Sethi (3 matches, 114 runs)

S Sethi is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. H Prasanth is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

R Panoly (4 matches, 206 runs, 4 wickets)

T Ali and R Panoly are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. D Parashar has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

R Mani (4 matches, 53 runs, 5 wickets)

R Mani and A Fernandes are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. A Badami is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Ramesh (3 matches, 27 runs, 5 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Ramesh and A Shetty. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Jaishankar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

COL vs DCS match captain and vice-captain choices

R Panoly

R Panoly is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He performed exceptionally well in the Bukhatir T10 and T20 leagues. Panoly has already smashed 206 runs and taken four wickets in the last four matches.

R Mani

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for batters, you can make R Mani the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. Mani has already smashed 53 runs and taken five wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for COL vs DCS, Match 24

R Panoly 206 runs and 4 wickets 434 points R Mani 53 runs and 5 wickets 250 points S Ramesh 27 runs and 5 wickets 243 points A Shetty 6 wickets 206 points A Badami 105 runs 173 points

Colatta Chocolates vs DCC Starlets Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points.

Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Colatta Chocolates vs DCC Starlets Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Sethi, H Prasanth.

Batters: R Panoly, T Ali, D Parashar.

All-rounders: R Mani, A Badami, A Fernandes.

Bowlers: S Ramesh, S Jaishankar, A Shetty.

Colatta Chocolates vs DCC Starlets Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Sethi.

Batters: R Panoly, T Ali, D Parashar.

All-rounders: R Mani, A Badami, A Fernandes, G Gopalkrishnan.

Bowlers: S Ramesh, S Jaishankar, A Shetty.

