COL vs DUA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 8

Colatta Chocolates (COL) will face the Dubai Aviators (DUA) in the eighth match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday.

Both teams in this tournament have had a long wait, and will now play their first match. Ranjith Mani will be seen leading Colatta Chocolates while Chetan Rane will be seen leading the Dubai Aviators.

Both teams will enjoy the experience of the UAE national team players and will look to kick off their campaigns with a win here.

COL vs DUA Probable Playing 11 Today

COL XI

Sapandeep Singh (wk), Janaka Chaturanga, Laxman Sreekumar, Renjith Mani (c), Akhil Das, Manpreet Singh-I, Shyam Ramesh, Krishan Paul, Nikhil Srinivasan, Mohtasim Jakati, Mohammed Ajmal.

DUA XI

Shihan Faris (wk), Chetan Rane (c), Azlam Azeez, Sourav Shah, Sihab Mohammed, Varun Venugopal, Rohot Sharma-I, Rajaram Subedi, Syed Zeeshan, Rahul Kataria, Saraansh Jain.

Match Details

COL vs DUA, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 8

Date and Time: 28th March 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch is ideal for batting. Pacers, on the other hand, will enjoy the new ball's swing, while batters will enjoy the ball skidding onto the bat under the lights. The team winning the toss would most likely opt to bat first and set up a big total. the average score at this venue IS 158 runs.

Today’s COL vs DUA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Adnan Khan: The wicketkeeper-batter has scored 74 runs at an average of 24.67 and has also picked up four wickets in three games. His team will be looking for an all-round performance from him.

Batters

Janaka Chaturanga: Janaka has a lot of playing experience in domestic leagues and has been a standout performer since 2017. He has amassed 3063 runs at an average of 29.74 in 136 matches.

All-rounders

Akhil Das: Akhil is a quality all-rounder who can effectively contribute with both the bat and ball. He has scored 9,920 runs at an average of 55.42 in 286 games, including 59 fifties and 16 hundred.

Bowlers

Nikhil Srinivasan: Nikhil has been a consistent performer for his side. He has picked up 56 wickets and scored 4206 runs in 133 matches and could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 Fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in COL vs DUA Dream11 prediction team

Laxman Sreekumar (COL)

Sourav Shah (DUA)

Krishan Paul (COL)

Rahul Kataria (DUA)

Manpreet Singh-I (COL)

Important Stats for COL vs DUA Dream11 prediction team

Chetan Rane: 197 runs and 14 wickets in 24 games; batting average: 31.86

Renjith Mani: 3430 runs and 141 wickets in 123 games; batting average: 33.96

Azlam Azeez: 1502 runs and 7 wickets in 88 games; batting average: 21.15

COL vs DUA Dream11 Prediction Today (

Sharjah Ramadan T20 League )

COL vs DUA Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shihan Faris, Janaka Chaturanga, Laxman Sreekumar, Renjith Mani, Chetan Rane, Akhil Das, Rohit Sharma-I, Rajaram Subedi, Krishan Paul, Nikhil Srinivasan, Rahul Kataria.

Captain: Akhil Das. Vice-captain: Rohit Sharma-I.

COL vs DUA Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sapandeep Singh, Janaka Chaturanga, Laxman Sreekumar, Renjith Mani, Chetan Rane, Akhil Das, Rohot Sharma-I, Saraansh Jain, Krishan Paul, Nikhil Srinivasan, Rahul Kataria..

Captain: Akhil Das. Vice-captain: Renjith Mani.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava