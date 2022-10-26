COL vs JVS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for CBFS T20 League 2022, Match 8

The eighth match of the CBFS T20 League 2022 will see Colatta Chocolates (COL) squaring off against JVC Stallions (JVS) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Sunday, October 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the COL vs JVS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

Colatta Chocolates lost their first match against the Sri Lions by two wickets. JVC Stallions, too, lost their first match against DCC Starlets by 124 runs.

JVC Stallions will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Colatta Chocolates have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

COL vs JVS Match Details

The eighth match of the CBFS T20 League 2022 will be played on October 26 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. The game is set to take place at 9.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

COL vs JVS, Match 8

Date and Time: October 26, 2022, 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between the Seven Districts and the 11 Aces, where a total of 345 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

COL vs JVS Form Guide

COL - L

JVS - L

COL vs JVS Probable Playing XI

COL Playing XI

No injury updates.

Hari Prasanth (wk), Shakkeer Hydru, Taimoor Ali, Laxman Sreekumar, Rizwan Sabir, Shyam Ramesh, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Renjith Mani, Muhammad Zeeshan-I, Mohtasim Jakati, and Pratham Mahale.

JVS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Damith Jayasuriya (wk), Umer Yasin, Umar Khalid, Mohsin Islam, Bilal Adil, Kiran Mohan, Hameed Shahbaz, Ganesh Daphle, Raif Ali, Qasim Yaqoob, and Kishley Kishore

COL vs JVS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

H Prasanth

H Prasanth is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. U Yasin is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

I Khan

T Ali and I Khan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. M Qasim has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

K Mohan

R Mani and K Mohan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of 10 overs. M Kalimuthu is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

R Ali

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Ramesh and R Ali. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. Z Nazir is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

COL vs JVS match captain and vice-captain choices

K Mohan

K Mohan is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He performed exceptionally well in the Bukhatir T10 and T20 leagues. He smashed 12 runs and took two wickets in the last match.

S Ramesh

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for bowlers, you can make S Ramesh the captain of the grand league teams. He is expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He smashed 18 runs and picked up two wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for COL vs JVS, Match 8

S Ramesh

M Kalimuthu

K Mohan

R Mani

I Khan

Colatta Chocolates vs JVC Stallions Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Colatta Chocolates vs JVC Stallions Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Colatta Chocolates vs JVC Stallions Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: H Prasanth, U Yasin

Batters: I Khan, T Ali, M Qasim

All-rounders: K Mohan, R Mani, M Kalimuthu

Bowlers: R Ali, S Ramesh, Z Nazir

Colatta Chocolates vs JVC Stallions Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Colatta Chocolates vs JVC Stallions Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: U Yasin

Batters: I Khan, T Ali, K Chandran

All-rounders: K Mohan, R Mani, M Kalimuthu, I Ali

Bowlers: M Zeeshan, S Ramesh, Z Nazir

