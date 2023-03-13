COL vs KWN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Hundred League 2023, Match 14

The 14th match of the Sharjah Hundred League 2023 will see Colatta Chocolates (COL) squaring off against Karwan CC (KWN) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday, March 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the COL vs KWN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Karwan CC have won two of their last three matches. Colatta Chocolates, on the other hand, have secured three victories in four appearances.

Karwan CC have shown promise, but Colatta Chocolates are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

COL vs KWN Match Details

The 14th match of the Sharjah Hundred League 2023 will be played on March 13 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 11:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

COL vs KWN, Match 14

Date and Time: 13th March 2023, 11:15 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Future Mattress and 11 Aces, where a total of 304 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

COL vs KWN Form Guide

COL - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

KWN - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

COL vs KWN Probable Playing XI

COL Playing XI

No injury updates

L Sreekumar (c), J Chaturanga, V Ramesh, S Ramesh, Akhil, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Krishan Paul, Mazhar Hussain, Junaid Shamsuddin, Al Ameen Sainudeen, Jinish Shaji

KWN Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammed Nadeem, Waqas Ali, Zahid Ali II, Babar Iqbal (c), Qamar Awan, Salman Khan jr, Ameer Hamza, Salman Saleem-I, Tariq Mehmood, Bilal Cheema (wk), Ansar Khan

COL vs KWN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

B Cheema

B Cheema is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Hydru is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

L Sreekumar

A Khan and L Sreekumar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Das played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

G Gopalakrishnan

M Hussain and G Gopalakrishnan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Shamsuddin is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

K Paul

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Z Ali and K Paul. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Ramesh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

COL vs KWN match captain and vice-captain choices

M Hussain

M Hussain will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has smashed 89 runs and taken 9 wickets in the last four matches.

G Gopalakrishnan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make G Gopalakrishnan as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken 6 wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for COL vs KWN, Match 14

L Sreekumar

G Gopalakrishnan

M Hussain

K Paul

J Shamsuddin

Colatta Chocolates vs Karwan CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Colatta Chocolates vs Karwan CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Cheema

Batters: L Sreekumar, A Khan, A Das

All-rounders: G Gopalakrishnan, J Shamsuddin, T Mehmood, M Nadeem, M Hussain

Bowlers: Z Ali, K Paul

Colatta Chocolates vs Karwan CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Cheema

Batters: L Sreekumar, A Khan, A Das

All-rounders: G Gopalakrishnan, J Shamsuddin, T Mehmood, M Hussain

Bowlers: Z Ali, K Paul, S Ramesh

