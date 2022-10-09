COL vs KWN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022, Final

The final of the Bukhatir League 50 Over 2022 will see Colatta Chocolates (COL) square off against Karwan CC (KWN) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on Sunday (October 9). Ahead of the game here's all you need to know about the COL vs KWN Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Karwan won their semifinal against the Interglobe Marine by 23 runs. Colatta Chocolates, meanwhile, won their semifinal against Future Mattress by two wickets.

Colatta Chocolates will look win the championship, but Karwan have a better squad and should thwart their ambitions.

COL vs KWN Match Details

The final of the Bukhatir League 50 Over will be played on October 9 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE at 6:30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: COL vs KWN, Final

Date and Time October 9, 2022; 6:30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE looks decent and is conducive for both batters and bowlers. The last game here was between Karwan CC and Interglobe Marine, where 703 runs were scored for the of 19 wickets.

COL vs KWN Form Guide

COL - W L W W W

KWN - W L W L W

COL vs KWN Probable Playing XIs

COL

No injury updates

Renjith Mani (c), Akhil Das, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Krishna Chandran, Krishna Kumar Ramakrishnan, Manpreet Singh, Nikhil Srinivasan, Shyam Ramesh, Taimoor Ali, Vishnu Ramesh (wk), Muhammad Zeeshan Butt

KWN

No injury update

Babar Iqbal (c), Moazzam Hayat, Furqan Khalil (wk), Sardar Bahzad, Qamar Awan, Saif Ghauri, Ameer Hamza, Asif Hayat, Lovepreet Singh, Muhammad Salman, Mohammad Waqas

COL vs KWN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Hayat (5 matches, 294 runs)

Hayat is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. F Khalil is another good pick.

Batters

Q Awan (5 matches, 220 runs, 2 wickets)

Q Awan and K Chandran are the two best batter picks. A Khan has played well in the last few games, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

R Mani (5 matches, 111 runs, 10 wickets)

A Hamza and R Mani are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of ten overs. M Singh is another good pick.

Bowlers

G Gopalakrishnan (5 matches, 38 runs, 10 wickets)

The top bowler picks are S Ramesh and G Gopalakrishnan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. Z Ali is another good pick.

COL vs KWN match captain and vice-captain choices

R Mani

R Mani is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of ten overs, making him a safe pick for captaincy. He performed well in the Bukhatir T10 and T20 leagues. He has scored 111 runs and taken ten wickets in five games.

Q Awan

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Awan the captain of the grand league teams. He's expected to bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs. He has scored 220 runs and taken two wickets in the last five games.

Five Must-Picks for COL vs KWN, Final

Q Awan 220 runs and 2 wickets 401 points R Mani 111 runs and 10 wickets 450 points G Gopalakrishnan 38 runs and 10 wickets 373 points A Hamza 169 runs and 5 wickets 371 points M Hayat 294 runs 391 points

Colatta Chocolates vs Karwan CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Colatta Chocolates vs Karwan CC Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Hayat, F Khalil

Batters: Q Awan, A Khan, K Chandran

All-rounders: A Hamza, R Mani, M Singh

Bowlers: Z Ali, S Ramesh, G Gopalakrishnan

Colatta Chocolates vs Karwan CC Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Hayat

Batters: Q Awan, N Srinivasan, K Chandran

All-rounders: A Hamza, R Mani, M Singh, M Waqas

Bowlers: Z Ali, S Ramesh, G Gopalakrishnan

