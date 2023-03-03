COL vs OCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sharjah 100, Match 8

Colatta Chocolates (COL) will take on Ocean 7 (OCS) in the eighth match of the Sharjah 100 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the COL vs OCS Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 8.

Both Colatta Chocolates and Ocean 7 have not been able to make the desired start that they would’ve wanted in the tournament. Both sides lost their respective first matches.

Colatta were beaten by Seven Districts by nine runs while Ocean 7 lost to 11 Ace by 12 runs. They will be looking to get their first points on the board here.

COL vs OCS Match Details, Match 8

The eighth match of Sharjah 100 will be played on March 3 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The match is set to take place at 7.45 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

COL vs OCS, Sharjah 100, Match 8

Date and Time: March 3, 2023, 7.45 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

COL vs OCS Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium is small in size which makes hitting sixes easier. However, the surface is going to aid the spinners, which might make it difficult for the batters to negotiate with them. So far, the matches held here have been balanced in nature.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 149.33

Average second innings score: 112.67

COL vs OCS Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Colatta Chocolates: L

Ocean 7: L

COL vs OCS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Colatta Chocolates Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Colatta Chocolates Probable Playing 11

L Sreekumar, J Chaturanga, V Ramesh, Renjith Mani (c), Krishna Chandran, Hari Prasanth, S Ramesh, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Krishan Paul, Nikhil Srinivasan, and Mohtasim Jakati.

Ocean 7 Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Ocean 7 Probable Playing 11

Mohammad Kamran Atta, Saud Zafar, Ali Akbar, Muhammad Asif, Israr Ahmed, Naveed Khan, Muhammad Asif, Zubair Mir, Naik Muhammad (c), Abdul Rehman-II, and Muhammad Zubair Khan.

COL vs OCS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Hydru Pokkakkilah

S Hydru Pokkakkilah is a decent wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He scored 21 runs at a strike rate of 77.78 in the first match.

Top Batter pick

N Muhammad

N Muhammad will be looking for a longer stay at the crease. He made 12 runs in 14 balls in the previous game.

Top All-rounder pick

J Shamsuddin

J Shamsuddin picked up a wicket in the last game and he will be looking for something similar. He also scored seven runs.

Top Bowler pick

M Mudassir Ghulam

M Mudassir Ghulam was in top form with the ball. He picked up two wickets and even bowled a maiden over.

COL vs OCS match captain and vice-captain choices

M Hussain

M Hussain could prove to be an interesting all-round choice. He took two wickets in the first game and also smacked 12 runs at a strike rate of 240. Hussain could prove to be a great multiplier pick for your COL vs OCS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

L Sreekumar

L Sreekumar has bags of potential and will be looking to prove his worth here. Sreekumar scored 19 runs in the first match at a strike rate of 146.15.

5 Must-picks with players stats for COL vs OCS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points M Hussain 12 runs and 2 wickets 80 points M Mudassir Ghulam 2 wickets 72 points A Muqtadar Babar 44 runs 64 points J Shamsuddin 7 runs and 1 wicket 50 points L Sreekumar 19 runs 27 points

COL vs OCS match expert tips

M Hussain is a dependable all-rounder and could prove to be a safe captaincy pick.

COL vs OCS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Head to Head League

COL vs OCS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: S Hydru Pokkakkilah, M Kamran Atta

Batters: L Sreekumar, N Muhammad, A Das

All-rounders: M Hussain, J Shamsuddin, G Gopalakrishnan, I Ahmed

Bowlers: M Mudassir Ghulam, A Muqtadar Babar

COL vs OCS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Grand League

COL vs OCS Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Hydru Pokkakkilah

Batters: L Sreekumar, N Muhammad, A Das

All-rounders: M Hussain, J Shamsuddin, G Gopalakrishnan, J Butt

Bowlers: M Mudassir Ghulam, A Muqtadar Babar, A Raza

