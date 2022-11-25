COL vs PAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CBFS T10 League, Match 14

Colatta Chocolates will lock horns with Pacific Group (COL vs PAG) in the 14th match of the CBFS T10 League on Friday, November 25. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the COL vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Colatta Chocolates have won both of their opening two matches and are third in the points table. They have looked like a solid unit so far in this tournament. The Pacific Group, on the other hand, are sixth in the points table, winning one out of their two matches.

Both teams will be looking forward to continuing their winning momentum in this upcoming match, which should be an entertaining one.

COL vs PAG Match Details

The 14th match of the CBFS T10 League will be played on November 25 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The match is set to take place at 08:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: COL vs PAG, CBFS T10 League, Match 14

Date and Time: November 25, 2022, 08:30 pm IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

COL vs PAG Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah is a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball in hand, though they could struggle later on.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last three games played at the venue being 111 runs.

Last 3 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by team batting first: 2.

Matches won by team bowling first: 1.

Average first innings score: 111.

Average second innings score: 96.

COL vs PAG Form Guide (Last 2 matches)

Colatta Chocolates: W W.

Pacific Group: N/R W.

COL vs PAG probable playing 11s for today’s match

COL Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Colatta Chocolates ahead of this important match.

COL Probable Playing 11

Renjith Mani (C), Akhil Das, Shakkeer Hydru (WK), Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Intizar Ali, Junaid Shamsudheen, Laxman Sreekumar, Manpreet Singh, Mohammed Rizwan Sabir, Vibhor Shahi, Taimoor Ali.

PAG Injury/Team News

No major injury updates for Pacific Group heading into this crucial encounter.

PAG Probable Playing 11

Fahad Nawaz (C), Abhay Jotin, Khalid Shah (WK), Fayyaz Ahmed, Irfan Ullah, Mujahid Amin, Saqib Manshad, Mohammad Waseem, Muhammad Farooq, Sajjad Murshad, Amjad Gul.

COL vs PAG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Khalid Shah (One match, five runs, Strike Rate: 166.67)

Khalid Shah failed to perform with the bat in the last match and scored only five runs off three balls at a strike rate of 166.67. However, he is a quality batter who will be looking forward to come back stronger in this upcoming match.

Top Batter pick

Taimoor Ali (Two matches, 73 runs, Strike Rate: 214.71)

Taimoor Ali is currently the leading run-scorer for Colatta Chocolates in this ongoing season with 73 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 214.71. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team and will look to continue his terrific start to the tournament.

Top All-rounder pick

Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan (Two matches, three wickets, Economy Rate: 4.25)

Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan could do extremely well with both the bat and ball in this upcoming fixture. In two matches, he has picked up three wickets at a superb economy rate of 4.25 and can get you some valuable points.

Top Bowler pick

Irfan Ullah (1 match, one wicket, Economy Rate: 11.50)

Irfan Ullah was a little expensive with the ball in the last match and gave runs away an economy rate of 11.50. However, he also picked up a wicket. Ullah is a quality bowler who can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

COL vs PAG match captain and vice-captain choices

Renjith Mani

Renjith Mani could be a wise captaincy choice for your fantasy team as he can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball. He scored 39 runs and also scalped two wickets in his last match for the Colatta Chocolates.

Sajjad Murshad

Sajjad Murshad picked up two wickets at a superb economy rate of 6.00 in the Pacific Group's last match against Seven Districts. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs and bring you some vital points in Friday's game.

5 Must-picks with players stats for COL vs PAG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Renjith Mani: 39 runs and two wickets in one match.

Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan: Three wickets in two matches.

Taimoor Ali: 73 runs in two matches.

Sajjad Murshad: Two wickets in one match.

Fayyaz Ahmed: 35 runs in one match.

COL vs PAG match expert tips

Fayyaz Ahmed

Fayyaz Ahmed was the leading run-scorer for Pacific Group in the last match with 35 runs at a splendid strike rate of over 184. He could be an essential pick for your fantasy team and bring you some much-needed points, making him a solid option.

COL vs PAG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Head to Head League

Colatta Chocolates vs Pacific Group Dream11 Prediction - CBFS T10 League - Fantasy Team #1

Colatta Chocolates vs Pacific Group Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Khalid Shah.

Batters: Renjith Mani, Junaid Shamsudheen, Abhay Jotin, Taimoor Ali, Fahad Nawaz.

All-rounders: Mohammad Waseem, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan.

Bowlers: Saqib Manshad, Mujahid Amin, Manpreet Singh.

COL vs PAG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Grand League

Colatta Chocolates vs Pacific Group Dream11 Prediction - CBFS T10 League - Fantasy Team #2

Colatta Chocolates vs Pacific Group Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Khalid Shah.

Batters: Amjad Gul, Renjith Mani, Abhay Jotin, Taimoor Ali.

All-rounders: Mohammad Waseem, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Sajjad Murshad.

Bowlers: Saqib Manshad, Irfan Ullah, Manpreet Singh.

