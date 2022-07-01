COL vs RJT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Plate Final

Colatta Chocolates (COL) will take on Rajkot Thunder (RJT) in the Plate Final match of the Bukhatir T20 League 2022 on Friday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Both teams have performed exceptionally well in playoff matches as Rajkot Thunder won their plate semi-final match against Hement Properties by five wickets. Colatta Chocolates won their plate semi-final match against DCC Starlets by three wickets.

Colatta Chocolates will give it their all to win the plate finals match and be named the winner of the tournament, but Rajkot Thunder are a relatively better team. Rajkot Thunder is expected to win the match.

COL vs RJT Probable Playing XI

Colatta Chocolates Playing XI

Sapandeep Singh (wk), Hari Prasanth, Nikhil Srinivasan, Renjith Mani (c), Vishnu Ramesh, Mohammed Aqeel, Manpreet Singh, Shyam Ramesh, Rizwan Sabir, Krishan Paul, Muhammad Zeeshan

Rajkot Thunder Playing XI

Waqas Ilyas (wk), Hamza Sheraz, Pritesh Anadkat, Ameya Soman, Mitesh Thanki, Dipesh Rajgor, Banty Nandy, Karim Kotadia, Rohit Karanjkar, Bhera Ram, Hardik Patel

Match Details

COL vs RJT, Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Plate Final

Date and Time: July 1, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly, where the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game as both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

COL vs RJT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Soman, who has played exceptionally well in the tournament, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He smashed 86 runs in just 40 balls in the match against DCC Starlets.

Batters

T Ali and N Srinivasan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Shaikh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He smashed 21 runs in just six balls in the match against Future Mattress.

All-rounders

B Nandy and D Rajgor are the best all-rounders to picks in the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and are also completing their quota of overs. B Nandy smashed 41 runs and took three wickets in the last match against Hement Properties.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Paul and M Zeeshan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. M Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in COL vs RJT Dream11 prediction team

D Rajgor (RJT)

H Sheraz (RJT)

B Nandy (RJT)

Colatta Chocolates vs Rajkot Thunder: Important stats for Dream11 team

B Nandy - 143 runs and four wickets

D Rajgor - 110 runs and three wickets

M Saghir - 87 runs and five wickets

Colatta Chocolates vs Rajkot Thunder Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T20 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Soman, N Srinavasan, T Ali, A Shaikh, S Ramesh, B Nandy, D Rajgor, H Sheraz, K Paul, M Zeeshan, M Singh

Captain: B Nandy Vice Captain: D Rajgor

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Soman, N Srinavasan, T Ali, A Shaikh, S Ramesh, B Nandy, D Rajgor, H Sheraz, K Paul, M Zeeshan, R Karanjkar

Captain: B Nandy Vice Captain: H Sheraz

