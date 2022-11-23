COL vs SRL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report CBSF T-10 League, Match 10

Colatta Chocolates will take on Sri Lions in the 10th match of the CBSF T-10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE on Wednesday, November 23.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the COL vs SRL Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Colatta Chocolates won their opening match against JVC Stallions by eight wickets and are fifth in the points table. Sri Lions, who will be playing their first match of the tournament, will want to start their campaign on a high note.

COL vs SRL Match Details

The 10th match of the CBSF T-10 League will be played on November 19 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. The match is set to take place at 8:30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

COL vs SRL, CBSF T-10 League, Match 10

Date and Time: November 23, 2022, 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

COL vs SRL Pitch Report

The track at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball. The last four out of five matches here have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 4

Average first-innings score: 70

Average second-innings score: 80

COL vs SRL Form Guide (Last match)

Colatta Chocolates: W

Sri Lions: NA

COL vs SRL probable playing 11s for today’s match

COL Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

COL Probable Playing 11

Hari Prasanth, Renjith Mani, Krishna Chandran, Akhil Das, Laxman Sreekumar, Nikhil Srinivasan, Vibhor Shahi, Shinto George, Shyam Ramesh, Sultan Ahmed, Manpreet Singh-l.

SRL Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

SRL Probable Playing 11

Tharaka Dananjaya, Deshan Darren Wijesinghe, Isham Ghouse, Sasika Samarajeewa, Poorna Silva, Jaan Jayasinghe, Prashath Mahadurage, Charuka Ullandupitiya, Vikum Sanjaya, Vimukthi Kulatunga, Sumudu Asanka Fernando.

COL vs SRL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Shakkeer Hydru (1 match, 26 runs, Strike Rate: 185.71)

Hydru is a terrific wicket-keeper batter who is expected to be at his best in this game. He scored 26 runs in the opening match at a strike rate of 185.71.

Top Batter pick

Krishna Chandran (1 match, 35 runs, Strike Rate: 175.00)

Krishna was been in excellent form with the bat in the last match where he scored 35 runs at a strike rate of 175.00. He bats in the top-order and has a good chance of scoring well in this match.

Top All-rounder pick

Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.00)

Gopakumar could prove to be the difference between the two teams on Wednesday. He picked up two wickets in the opening match at an economy rate of 4.00.

Top Bowler pick

Sultan Ahmed (1 match, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 10.00)

Sultan is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs on Wednesday. He picked up two wickets in the last match at an economy of 10.00

COL vs SRL match captain and vice-captain choices

Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan

Gopakumar is a marvelous bowling all-rounder who can also contribute with the bat in crucial stages. He picked up two wickets in the opening match at an economy rate of 4.00.

Waruna Perera

Waruna is is a wonderful batter who will be hoping to have a major say on this game’s proceedings. He scored 71 runs at a strike rate of 85.54 in the last match against Karwan CC.

5 Must-picks with players stats for COL vs SRL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan: 2 wickets in 1 match

Shyam Ramesh: 2 wickets in 1 match

Krishna Chandran: 35 runs in 1 match

Shakkeer Hydru: 26 runs in 1 match

Sultan Ahmed: 1 wicket in 1 match

COL vs SRL match expert tips

Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

COL vs SRL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Head-to-Head League

COL vs SRL Dream11 Prediction - CBFS T10 League

COL vs SRL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Shakkeer Hydru, Tharaka Dananjaya.

Batters: Waruna Perera, Krishna Chandran, Taimoor Ali-I, Isham Ghouse.

All-rounders: Prashath Mahadurage, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan.

Bowlers: Sumudu Asanka Fernando, Shyam Ramesh, Sultan Ahmed.

COL vs SRL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Grand League

COL vs SRL Dream11 Prediction - CBFS T10 League

COL vs SRL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Shakkeer Hydru, Tharaka Dananjaya.

Batters: Waruna Perera, Krishna Chandran, Taimoor Ali-I, Ramesh Nimantha.

All-rounders: Prashath Mahadurage, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan.

Bowlers: Shyam Ramesh, Sultan Ahmed, Vikum Sanjaya.

