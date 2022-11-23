COL vs SRL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report CBSF T-10 League, Match 10

Colatta Chocolates will take on Sri Lions in the 10th match of the CBSF T-10 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE on Wednesday, November 23.
Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the COL vs SRL Dream11 Fantasy prediction.
Colatta Chocolates won their opening match against JVC Stallions by eight wickets and are fifth in the points table. Sri Lions, who will be playing their first match of the tournament, will want to start their campaign on a high note.
COL vs SRL Match Details
The 10th match of the CBSF T-10 League will be played on November 19 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. The match is set to take place at 8:30 pm IST.
COL vs SRL, CBSF T-10 League, Match 10
Date and Time: November 23, 2022, 8:30 pm IST
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE
COL vs SRL Pitch Report
The track at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball. The last four out of five matches here have been won by the chasing teams.
Last 5 Matches (this tournament)
Matches won by teams batting first: 1
Matches won by teams bowling first: 4
Average first-innings score: 70
Average second-innings score: 80
COL vs SRL Form Guide (Last match)
Colatta Chocolates: W
Sri Lions: NA
COL vs SRL probable playing 11s for today’s match
COL Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
COL Probable Playing 11
Hari Prasanth, Renjith Mani, Krishna Chandran, Akhil Das, Laxman Sreekumar, Nikhil Srinivasan, Vibhor Shahi, Shinto George, Shyam Ramesh, Sultan Ahmed, Manpreet Singh-l.
SRL Injury/Team News
No major injury updates.
SRL Probable Playing 11
Tharaka Dananjaya, Deshan Darren Wijesinghe, Isham Ghouse, Sasika Samarajeewa, Poorna Silva, Jaan Jayasinghe, Prashath Mahadurage, Charuka Ullandupitiya, Vikum Sanjaya, Vimukthi Kulatunga, Sumudu Asanka Fernando.
COL vs SRL Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Shakkeer Hydru (1 match, 26 runs, Strike Rate: 185.71)
Hydru is a terrific wicket-keeper batter who is expected to be at his best in this game. He scored 26 runs in the opening match at a strike rate of 185.71.
Top Batter pick
Krishna Chandran (1 match, 35 runs, Strike Rate: 175.00)
Krishna was been in excellent form with the bat in the last match where he scored 35 runs at a strike rate of 175.00. He bats in the top-order and has a good chance of scoring well in this match.
Top All-rounder pick
Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 4.00)
Gopakumar could prove to be the difference between the two teams on Wednesday. He picked up two wickets in the opening match at an economy rate of 4.00.
Top Bowler pick
Sultan Ahmed (1 match, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 10.00)
Sultan is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs on Wednesday. He picked up two wickets in the last match at an economy of 10.00
COL vs SRL match captain and vice-captain choices
Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan
Gopakumar is a marvelous bowling all-rounder who can also contribute with the bat in crucial stages. He picked up two wickets in the opening match at an economy rate of 4.00.
Waruna Perera
Waruna is is a wonderful batter who will be hoping to have a major say on this game’s proceedings. He scored 71 runs at a strike rate of 85.54 in the last match against Karwan CC.
5 Must-picks with players stats for COL vs SRL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan: 2 wickets in 1 match
Shyam Ramesh: 2 wickets in 1 match
Krishna Chandran: 35 runs in 1 match
Shakkeer Hydru: 26 runs in 1 match
Sultan Ahmed: 1 wicket in 1 match
COL vs SRL match expert tips
Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.
COL vs SRL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Head-to-Head League
COL vs SRL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Shakkeer Hydru, Tharaka Dananjaya.
Batters: Waruna Perera, Krishna Chandran, Taimoor Ali-I, Isham Ghouse.
All-rounders: Prashath Mahadurage, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan.
Bowlers: Sumudu Asanka Fernando, Shyam Ramesh, Sultan Ahmed.
COL vs SRL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Grand League
COL vs SRL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Shakkeer Hydru, Tharaka Dananjaya.
Batters: Waruna Perera, Krishna Chandran, Taimoor Ali-I, Ramesh Nimantha.
All-rounders: Prashath Mahadurage, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan.
Bowlers: Shyam Ramesh, Sultan Ahmed, Vikum Sanjaya.
