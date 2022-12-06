COL vs SVD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CBFS T10 League 2022, Quarter-final 3

Colatta Chocolates (COL) will take on Seven Districts (SVD) in the third quarter-final of the CBFS T10 League 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday, December 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the COL vs SVD Dream11 prediction.
Colatta Chocolates have been in top form and are unbeaten in the tournament. They have won all four of their games so far and are looking in excellent shape. Seven Districts, on the other hand, have won and lost two apiece.
COL vs SVD, CBFS T10 League 2022
The third quarter-final of the CBFS T10 League 2022 between Colatta Chocolates and Seven Districts will be played on December 6 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 8:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
COL vs SVD, 3rd Quarter-final, CBFS T10 League 2022
Date & Time: December 6th 2022, 8:30 PM IST
Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah
COL vs SVD Pitch Report
The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is usually a good one to bat on, with the short boundaries likely to favor the batters. Another high-scoring encounter could well be on the cards today.
COL vs SVD Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)
Colatta Chocolates: W, W, W, W
Seven Districts: W, W, L, L
COL vs SVD Probable Playing 11 today
Colatta Chocolates team/injury news
No major injury concerns.
Colatta Chocolates Probable Playing XI: Shakkeer Hydru (wk), Hari Prasanth, Renjith Mani, Junaid Shamsuddin, Taimoor Ali-I, Laxman Sreekumar, Akhil Das, Intizar Ali, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Manpreet Singh-l, Muhammad Zeeshan-I.
Seven Districts team/injury news
No major injury concerns.
Seven Districts Probable Playing XI: Farman Ali (wk), Abdul Shakoor, Raees Ahmed, Shahzad Ali, Lahiru Sandaruwan-I, Mohammad Mohsin-II, Abdul Ghaffar, Shahid Nawaz, Muhammad Zameer, Hafiz Almas, Haider Ali-l.
Today’s COL vs SVD Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Abdul Shakoor (1 inning, 18 runs)
Abdul Shakoor has batted just once in the CBFS T10 League 2022, having smashed three sixes in as many balls in that knock. He has been good behind the stumps as well.
Top Batter Pick
Taimoor Ali-I (4 matches, 147 runs)
Taimoor Ali-I has been in top form with the bat. He has aggregated 147 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 233.33 with the aid of 15 fours and eight sixes.
Top All-rounder Pick
Junaid Shamsuddin (4 matches, 72 runs, 2 wickets)
Junaid Shamsuddin has batted well in this tournament, scoring 72 runs at a strike rate of 200. He has hit five sixes and as many fours. On the bowling front, he has chipped in with a couple of wickets.
Top Bowler Pick
Haider Ali-l (4 matches, 4 wickets)
Haider Ali-l has performed well in the CBFS T10 League 2022. He has returned with four wickets from as many games at an economy rate of 8.14.
COL vs SVD match captain and vice-captain choices
Abdul Ghaffar (4 matches, 117 runs, 5 wickets)
Abdul Ghaffar has been in superb form with both the bat and ball. He has amassed 117 runs in three innings while striking at 216.67. He has also taken five scalps at an economy rate of 8.75.
Renjith Mani (3 matches, 71 runs, 3 wickets)
Renjith Mani has scored 71 runs at a strike rate of 177.50, having picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 8.17.
5 Must-picks with player stats for COL vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
COL vs SVD match expert tips
Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and will be key. The likes of Renjith Mani, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Junaid Shamsuddin, and Abdul Ghaffar will be the ones to watch out for in the COL vs SVD game.
COL vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Abdul Shakoor
Batters: Mohammad Mohsin-II, Taimoor Ali-I, Raees Ahmed
All-rounders: Renjith Mani (vc), Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Junaid Shamsuddin, Abdul Ghaffar (c)
Bowlers: Shahid Nawaz, Haider Ali-l, Intizar Ali
COL vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Abdul Shakoor
Batters: Mohammad Mohsin-II (c), Taimoor Ali-I, Lahiru Sandaruwan-I
All-rounders: Renjith Mani, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Junaid Shamsuddin (vc), Abdul Ghaffar
Bowlers: Haider Ali-l, Manpreet Singh-l, Hafiz Almas