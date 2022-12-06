COL vs SVD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CBFS T10 League 2022, Quarter-final 3

Colatta Chocolates (COL) will take on Seven Districts (SVD) in the third quarter-final of the CBFS T10 League 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday, December 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the COL vs SVD Dream11 prediction.

Colatta Chocolates have been in top form and are unbeaten in the tournament. They have won all four of their games so far and are looking in excellent shape. Seven Districts, on the other hand, have won and lost two apiece.

COL vs SVD, CBFS T10 League 2022

The third quarter-final of the CBFS T10 League 2022 between Colatta Chocolates and Seven Districts will be played on December 6 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The game is set to take place at 8:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Date & Time: December 6th 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

COL vs SVD Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is usually a good one to bat on, with the short boundaries likely to favor the batters. Another high-scoring encounter could well be on the cards today.

COL vs SVD Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)

Colatta Chocolates: W, W, W, W

Seven Districts: W, W, L, L

COL vs SVD Probable Playing 11 today

Colatta Chocolates team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Colatta Chocolates Probable Playing XI: Shakkeer Hydru (wk), Hari Prasanth, Renjith Mani, Junaid Shamsuddin, Taimoor Ali-I, Laxman Sreekumar, Akhil Das, Intizar Ali, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Manpreet Singh-l, Muhammad Zeeshan-I.

Seven Districts team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Seven Districts Probable Playing XI: Farman Ali (wk), Abdul Shakoor, Raees Ahmed, Shahzad Ali, Lahiru Sandaruwan-I, Mohammad Mohsin-II, Abdul Ghaffar, Shahid Nawaz, Muhammad Zameer, Hafiz Almas, Haider Ali-l.

Today’s COL vs SVD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Abdul Shakoor (1 inning, 18 runs)

Abdul Shakoor has batted just once in the CBFS T10 League 2022, having smashed three sixes in as many balls in that knock. He has been good behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Taimoor Ali-I (4 matches, 147 runs)

Taimoor Ali-I has been in top form with the bat. He has aggregated 147 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 233.33 with the aid of 15 fours and eight sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Junaid Shamsuddin (4 matches, 72 runs, 2 wickets)

Junaid Shamsuddin has batted well in this tournament, scoring 72 runs at a strike rate of 200. He has hit five sixes and as many fours. On the bowling front, he has chipped in with a couple of wickets.

Top Bowler Pick

Haider Ali-l (4 matches, 4 wickets)

Haider Ali-l has performed well in the CBFS T10 League 2022. He has returned with four wickets from as many games at an economy rate of 8.14.

COL vs SVD match captain and vice-captain choices

Abdul Ghaffar (4 matches, 117 runs, 5 wickets)

Abdul Ghaffar has been in superb form with both the bat and ball. He has amassed 117 runs in three innings while striking at 216.67. He has also taken five scalps at an economy rate of 8.75.

Renjith Mani (3 matches, 71 runs, 3 wickets)

Renjith Mani has scored 71 runs at a strike rate of 177.50, having picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 8.17.

5 Must-picks with player stats for COL vs SVD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Abdul Ghaffar 117 runs & 5 wickets in 4 matches Renjith Mani 71 runs & 3 wickets in 3 matches Taimoor Ali-I 147 runs in 4 matches Junaid Shamsuddin 72 runs & 2 wickets in 4 matches Haider Ali-l 4 wickets in 4 matches

COL vs SVD match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and will be key. The likes of Renjith Mani, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Junaid Shamsuddin, and Abdul Ghaffar will be the ones to watch out for in the COL vs SVD game.

COL vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Abdul Shakoor

Batters: Mohammad Mohsin-II, Taimoor Ali-I, Raees Ahmed

All-rounders: Renjith Mani (vc), Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Junaid Shamsuddin, Abdul Ghaffar (c)

Bowlers: Shahid Nawaz, Haider Ali-l, Intizar Ali

COL vs SVD Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Abdul Shakoor

Batters: Mohammad Mohsin-II (c), Taimoor Ali-I, Lahiru Sandaruwan-I

All-rounders: Renjith Mani, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Junaid Shamsuddin (vc), Abdul Ghaffar

Bowlers: Haider Ali-l, Manpreet Singh-l, Hafiz Almas

