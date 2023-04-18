COL vs UC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 10

Colatta Chocolates (COL) will be up against the UAE Champions (UC) in the 10th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Wednesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the COL vs UC Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for Match 10.

Colatta Chocolates began their season with a bang, defeating the Valley Boys by six wickets. Their batting has always been their strong suit, as seen in their previous game, in which they chased down a 122-run target in just 12 overs.

Meanwhile, the UAE Champions will play their first game of the competition. They are counting on a solid squad that includes Noman Ali Khan, Rajesh Moily, and Rehan Khan.

COL vs UC Match Details

The 10th match of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League will be played on April 19 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE. The match is set to take place at 01:00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

COL vs UC, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Match 10

Date and Time: April 19 2023, 01:00 am IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE.

COL vs UC Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is likely to be a good one to bat on. But the track will assist the spinners and the pacers might get some movement with the new ball as well.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by the team batting first: 2

Matches won by the team bowling first: 3

Average first-inning score: 153

Average second-inning score: 145

COL vs UC Probable Playing 11 today

COL Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

COL Probable Playing XI

Renjith Mani (c), Akhil Das, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Hardik Pai, Janaka Chaturanga, Manpreet Singh, Mazhar Hussain, Shabik Ifthary (wk), Shakkeer Hydru, Waseem Rana, Muhammad Zeeshan Butt

UC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

UC Probable Playing XI

Shereef Abooucker, Banty Nandy (wk), Manish Chouhan, Muhammad Usman, Noman Ali Khan, Rajesh Moily, Rehan Khan, Zoaib Haider, Naseem Gill, Zainul Bashar Bhuto, Ranchit Rai.

Today’s COL vs UC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Hydru Pokkakkillath (48 runs in one match, S.R: 200.00)

He has had some impressive innings in the tournament and is unquestionably the finest wicketkeeper pick. He has amassed 48 runs at a strike rate of 200.00 in one game.

Top Batter Pick

Renjith Mani (35 runs & 4 wickets in one match)

He has had a great season so far, scoring 35 runs and taking four wickets at an economy rate of 3.25 in one game, making him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan (Two wickets in one match; E.R: 4.25)

He has impressed with his all-round performances, picking up two wickets at an economy rate of 4.25 in one game. He could be a valuable pick for your COL vs UC Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mazhar Hussain (One wicket in two matches; E.R: 7.75)

He has picked up one wicket at an economy rate of 7.75 in one game. Given his pace, he's undoubtedly a must-have in your fantasy team.

COL vs UC match captain and vice-captain choices

Zeeshan Butt

He has impressed with his bowling performances, picking up two wickets while being economical in one game. Given his form and experience, Zeeshan could be a good addition to your COL vs UC Dream11 fantasy team.

Akhil Das

He is an experienced all-rounder who can win games with both the bat and the ball. He has scored eight runs at a strike rate of 114.29 in one game. Considering his fine form, he's an excellent choice for the vice-captaincy of your COL vs UC Dream11 fantasy team.

5 Must-picks for COL vs UC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Janaka Chaturanga

Manpreet Singh

Zoaib Haider

Naseem Gill

Mazhar Hussain

COL vs UC match expert tips

Rehan Khan has the ability to fetch you points with both the bat and the ball. That makes him a multiplier pick for your fantasy side.

COL vs UC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Head-to-Head League

COL vs UC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: S Hydru

Batters: Renjith Mani, J Chaturanga, Noman Ali Khan

All-rounders: Akhil Das, Gopalkrishan, Rehan Khan, Mohammed Usman

Bowlers: M Hussain, Rajesh Moily, Zoaib Haider

COL vs UC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Grand League

COL vs UC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: S Hydru

Batters: Renjith Mani, J Chaturanga, Banty Nandi

All-rounders: Akhil Das, Gopalkrishan, Rehan Khan, Mohammed Usman

Bowlers: M Hussain, M Chouhan, Zoaib Haider

