COL vs VB Dream 11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Sharjah Ramadan T20 match - April 15th, 2023  

By Sportz Connect
Modified Apr 15, 2023 07:00 IST
Colatta Chocolates (COL) and Valley Boys (VB) are set to lock horns in the Sharjah Ramadan T20 2023 on Saturday, April 15. The COL vs VB match will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

After a jaw-dropping opening day where Arqum Cricket Club, Our Souq Cricket Club, Kabul Zalmi Live Star and CSS Group played, the tournament is set for its second day.

The Chocolates and Boys are expected to be involved in another cracker of a contest at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream XI team for COL vs VB. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Renjith Mani (COL) – 8 credits

Renjith Mani is the most popular player in the Dream 11 teams for the COL vs VB match. Hence, you should pick him in your team. Mani is registered at 8 credits in the batter’s category. Over 94 per cent of the Dream 11 users have picked him. Moreover, 50 per cent of them have made him captains. 11 percent of the users have picked him as vice-captain.

#2 Janaka Chaturanga (COL) – 8 credits

Janaka Chaturanga is another player, who has been picked by over 90 per cent of the Dream 11 users for the COL vs VB match. He is registered in the batter’s category at 8 credits. 11 per cent of the users have picked him as their captain. Around 28 per cent have made him the vice-captain. Hence, you should also pick him in your team.

#1 Mohsen Mattoo (VB) – 7.5 credits

Mohsen Mattoo is a popular name among the Dream 11 players for the upcoming COL vs VB match. Around 88 per cent of the users have picked him in their fantasy teams. Over 22 per cent of the users have trusted him as their vice-captain. Over 7 per cent have made him captain as well.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
