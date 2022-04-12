COL vs VEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Plate Quarter-final 3

Colatta Chocolates (COL) will take on V Eleven (VEN) in the third Plate quarter-final of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Colatta Chocolates are fourth in the Group D & E points table, having won one out of their three matches. They fell six runs short in their last game against DCC Starlets. V Eleven, on the other hand, find themselves languishing at the bottom of the Group C standings, losing all three of their matches. They were beaten by the Rajkot Thunders by four wickets in their last outing.

COL vs VEN Probable Playing 11 Today

COL XI

Renjith Mani (C), Balwinder Singh, Sapandeep Singh (WK), Krishna Kumar, Laxman Sreekumar, Manpreet Singh, Mohammed Ajmal, Nikhil Srinivasan, Muhammad Zeeshan Butt, Rizwan KS, Sapandeep Singh.

VEN XI

Fujail Farooqui (C), Ankur Sangwan, Amir ullah Khan (WK), Bilal Sharif, Hussain Ahmad, Keshav Sharma, Mithun Dhakkan, Mohammad Waseem, Mohammad Jamshaid, Tarn Kumar, Vibhor Shahi.

Match Details

COL vs VEN, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Plate Quarter-final 3

Date and Time: 12th April 2022, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has dramatically favored the bowlers in the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League. While the sluggishness of the pitch has assisted the bowlers, the batters have struggled to shift gears. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last two games played at the venue being 124 runs.

Today’s COL vs VEN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sapandeep Singh: Singh is a hard-hitting batter who has scored 20 runs at a strike rate of 200 in two matches.

Batters

Vibhor Shahi: Vibhor Shahi has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the V Eleven, scoring 97 runs at a strike rate of 134.72 in four matches.

Renjith Mani: Mani has scored 77 runs in three matches. He is a quality batter who could play a big knock today.

All-rounders

Laxman Sreekumar: Sreekumar has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, scoring 96 runs and picking up four wickets in three matches.

Mohammad Waseem: Waseem can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Tuesday. He has scored 31 runs and taken six wickets in four matches.

Bowlers

Mohammad Jamshaid: Jamshaid has picked up six wickets while also scoring 10 runs in four matches. He is surely a must-have for your fantasy team.

Muhammad Zeeshan Butt: Butt has been in decent form with the ball in the last couple of matches, scalping four wickets at an economy rate of 6.5. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in COL vs VEN Dream11 prediction team

Laxman Sreekumar (COL) - 276 points

Mohammad Jamshaid (VEN) - 250 points

Manpreet Singh (COL) - 221 points

Mohammad Waseem (VEN) - 195 points

Muhammad Zeeshan Butt (COL) - 145 points

Important Stats for COL vs VEN Dream11 prediction team

Laxman Sreekumar: 96 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 128.00 and ER - 6.82

Mohammad Jamshaid: 10 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 62.50 and ER - 9.03

Manpreet Singh: 7 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 7.17

Mohammad Waseem: 31 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 81.58 and ER - 7.38

Muhammad Zeeshan Butt: 4 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 6.50

COL vs VEN Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T20 League)

COL vs VEN Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sapandeep Singh, Renjith Mani, Vibhor Shahi, Fujail Farooqui, Laxman Sreekumar, Bilal Sharif, Mohammad Waseem, Manpreet Singh, Mohammad Jamshaid, Muhammad Zeeshan Butt, Rizwan KS.

Captain: Laxman Sreekumar. Vice-captain: Mohammad Waseem.

COL vs VEN Dream11 Prediction - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sapandeep Singh, Renjith Mani, Vibhor Shahi, Fujail Farooqui, Laxman Sreekumar, Mohammad Waseem, Manpreet Singh, Ankur Sangwan, Mohammad Jamshaid, Muhammad Zeeshan Butt, Rizwan KS.

Captain: Laxman Sreekumar. Vice-captain: Fujail Farooqui.

Edited by Samya Majumdar