CS vs DG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for LPL 2021, Match 6

Colombo Stars (CS) will take on Dambulla Giants (DG) in the sixth match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday.
The Colombo Stars started their LPL campaign with a four-wicket win over the Galle Gladiators. The Dambulla Giants, meanwhile, have one win and one loss from two games. They beat Kandy Warriors by 20 runs before being comprehensively beaten by the Jaffna Kings.
CS vs DG Probable Playing 11 today
Colombo Stars: Pathum Nissanka, Tom Banton, Kusal Perera (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Sherfane Rutherford, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Seekkuge Prasanna, David Wiese, Dushmantha Chameera, Naveen-ul-Haq, Akila Dananjaya
Dambulla Giants: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Philip Salt, Lahiru Udara, Dasun Shanaka (c), Najibullah Zadran, Nuwanidu Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Marchant de Lange, Imran Tahir
Match Details
CS vs DG, Match 6, LPL 2021
Date & Time: December 8th 2021, 3 PM IST
Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Pitch Report
The track at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has been a decent one to bat on. There have been a couple of high-scoring games followed by a few low-scoring ones. The average first-innings score after five LPL 2021 games at the venue is 145 runs. While there has been some turn on offer for the spinners, the pacers have found movement with the new ball.
Today’s CS vs DG Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Philip Salt has looked in solid touch with the bat, amassing 77 runs in two LPL 2021 games.
Batter
Tom Banton managed just 10 runs in the last game, but he has the ability to score big at a rapid rate.
All-rounders
Dhananjaya de Silva made a huge impact with both the bat and ball, leading CS from the front in the last game. He returned with figures of 4-2-18-2 and also scored 24 runs.
Ramesh Mendis has been consistent with the ball in the LPL, taking three wickets. He has also chipped in with 36 runs.
Bowler
Akila Dananjaya bowled an excellent spell in CS’s first game of the season. He took two wickets for 19 runs from his four overs.
Top 5 best players to pick in CS vs DG Dream11 Prediction Team
Ramesh Mendis (DG): 140 points
Dhananjaya de Silva (CS): 126 points
Philip Salt (DG): 114 points
Akila Dananjaya (CS): 68 points
David Wiese (CS): 57 points
Important stats for CS vs DG Dream11 Prediction Team
Philip Salt: 77 runs
Ramesh Mendis: 36 runs & 3 wickets
Dhananjaya de Silva: 24 runs & 2 wickets
Akila Dananjaya: 2 wickets
CS vs DG Dream 11 Prediction (LPL 2021)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Philip Salt, Najibullah Zadran, Tom Banton, Sherfane Rutherford, Dhananjaya de Silva, David Wiese, Ramesh Mendis, Imran Tahir, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Chamika Karunaratne
Captain: Dhananjaya de Silva. Vice-captain: Ramesh Mendis
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Philip Salt, Tom Banton, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, David Wiese, Ramesh Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Chamika Karunaratne
Captain: Akila Dananjaya. Vice-captain: Philip Salt