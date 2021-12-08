CS vs DG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for LPL 2021, Match 6

Colombo Stars (CS) will take on Dambulla Giants (DG) in the sixth match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday.

The Colombo Stars started their LPL campaign with a four-wicket win over the Galle Gladiators. The Dambulla Giants, meanwhile, have one win and one loss from two games. They beat Kandy Warriors by 20 runs before being comprehensively beaten by the Jaffna Kings.

CS vs DG Probable Playing 11 today

Colombo Stars: Pathum Nissanka, Tom Banton, Kusal Perera (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Sherfane Rutherford, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Seekkuge Prasanna, David Wiese, Dushmantha Chameera, Naveen-ul-Haq, Akila Dananjaya

Dambulla Giants: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Philip Salt, Lahiru Udara, Dasun Shanaka (c), Najibullah Zadran, Nuwanidu Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Marchant de Lange, Imran Tahir

Match Details

CS vs DG, Match 6, LPL 2021

Date & Time: December 8th 2021, 3 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

The track at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has been a decent one to bat on. There have been a couple of high-scoring games followed by a few low-scoring ones. The average first-innings score after five LPL 2021 games at the venue is 145 runs. While there has been some turn on offer for the spinners, the pacers have found movement with the new ball.

Today’s CS vs DG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Philip Salt has looked in solid touch with the bat, amassing 77 runs in two LPL 2021 games.

Batter

Tom Banton managed just 10 runs in the last game, but he has the ability to score big at a rapid rate.

All-rounders

Dhananjaya de Silva made a huge impact with both the bat and ball, leading CS from the front in the last game. He returned with figures of 4-2-18-2 and also scored 24 runs.

Ramesh Mendis has been consistent with the ball in the LPL, taking three wickets. He has also chipped in with 36 runs.

Bowler

Akila Dananjaya bowled an excellent spell in CS’s first game of the season. He took two wickets for 19 runs from his four overs.

Top 5 best players to pick in CS vs DG Dream11 Prediction Team

Ramesh Mendis (DG): 140 points

Dhananjaya de Silva (CS): 126 points

Philip Salt (DG): 114 points

Akila Dananjaya (CS): 68 points

David Wiese (CS): 57 points

Important stats for CS vs DG Dream11 Prediction Team

Philip Salt: 77 runs

Ramesh Mendis: 36 runs & 3 wickets

Dhananjaya de Silva: 24 runs & 2 wickets

Akila Dananjaya: 2 wickets

CS vs DG Dream 11 Prediction (LPL 2021)

Dream11 Team for Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants - Lanka Premier League 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Philip Salt, Najibullah Zadran, Tom Banton, Sherfane Rutherford, Dhananjaya de Silva, David Wiese, Ramesh Mendis, Imran Tahir, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Chamika Karunaratne

Captain: Dhananjaya de Silva. Vice-captain: Ramesh Mendis

Dream11 Team for Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants - Lanka Premier League 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Philip Salt, Tom Banton, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, David Wiese, Ramesh Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Chamika Karunaratne

Captain: Akila Dananjaya. Vice-captain: Philip Salt

Edited by Samya Majumdar