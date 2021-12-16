CS vs JK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for LPL 2021, Match 17

Colombo Stars (CS) will take on the Jaffna Kings (JK) in the 17th match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday.

The Colombo Stars have been inconsistent in LPL 2021 with three wins and as many losses. They will head into today's game on the back of two successive wins. Meanwhile, the Jaffna Kings are sitting pretty at the top of the LPL points table. They lost their first game but since then, they’ve won five in a row.

CS vs JK Probable Playing 11 today

Colombo Stars: Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews (c), Ashan Priyanjan, Seekkuge Prasanna, Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Thikshila de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Rampaul

Jaffna Kings: Upul Tharanga (wk), Avishka Fernando, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera (c), Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chaturanga de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Jayden Seales, Usman Shinwari

Match Details

CS vs JK, 17th Match, LPL 2021

Date & Time: December 16th 2021, 3 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

The track at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has been a decent one to bat on, with the average first-innings score being about 145. Spinners have found some success on this ground and more of the same can be expected today.

Today’s CS vs JK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Dinesh Chandimal has been in top form with the bat in LPL 2021, aggregating 225 runs at an average of 56.25 and a strike rate of 156.25.

Batter

Avishka Fernando has mustered 136 runs at a strike rate of 158.13 in the tournament.

All-rounders

Wanindu Hasaranga can make an impact with both the bat and ball. He has returned with eight scalps at an economy rate of 6.76.

Seekkuge Prasanna has been the best bowler for CS, taking 10 wickets at an economy of 6.08. He has also chipped in with 71 runs.

Bowler

Maheesh Theekshana has picked up 11 wickets from six LPL 2021 games at an economy rate of 5.86.

Top 5 best players to pick in CS vs JK Dream11 Prediction Team

Seekkuge Prasanna (CS): 442 points

Maheesh Theekshana (JK): 371 points

Wanindu Hasaranga (JK): 366 points

Dinesh Chandimal (CS): 362 points

Dushmantha Chameera (CS): 332 points

Important stats for CS vs JK Dream11 Prediction Team

Wanindu Hasaranga: 41 runs & 8 wickets

Maheesh Theekshana: 11 wickets

Seekkuge Prasanna: 71 runs & 10 wickets

Dinesh Chandimal: 225 runs

Dushmantha Chameera: 11 wickets

CS vs JK Dream 11 Prediction (LPL 2021)

Dream11 Team for Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings - Lanka Premier League 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Chandimal, Shoaib Malik, Angelo Mathews, Avishka Fernando, Thisara Perera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ravi Rampaul, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Jayden Seales

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga. Vice-captain: Seekkuge Prasanna.

Dream11 Team for Colombo Stars vs Jaffna Kings - Lanka Premier League 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Avishka Fernando, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Naveen-ul-Haq, Maheesh Theekshana, Jayden Seales

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Dushmantha Chameera. Vice-captain: Maheesh Theekshana.

Edited by Samya Majumdar