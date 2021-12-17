CS vs KW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for LPL 2021, Match 20

Colombo Stars (CS) will take on Kandy Warriors (KW) in the 20th match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday.

The Colombo Stars have been inconsistent in the LPL with three wins and four losses to their name. However, a win today will ensure their place in the top four. Meanwhile, Kandy Warriors have won two and lost five so far. If they win this game, they will sneak through to the playoffs by virtue of finishing fourth.

CS vs KW Probable Playing 11 today

Colombo Stars: Kusal Perera (wk), Angelo Mathews (c), Ashan Priyanjan, Tom Banton, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Keemo Paul, Dushmantha Chameera, Jeffrey Vandersay, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Rampaul

Kandy Warriors: Kennar Lewis, Charith Asalanka, Al-Amin Hossain, Angelo Perera (c), Kamindu Mendis, Ravi Bopara, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Asela Gunaratne, Nimesh Vimukthi, Binura Fernando, Shiraz Ahmed

Match Details

CS vs KW, 20th Match, LPL 2021

Date & Time: December 17th 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Pitch Report

The pitch at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has been a decent one to bat on, with the average first-innings score at the venue being around 148 runs. The spinners have been dominant in the LPL so far.

Today’s CS vs KW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Dinesh Chandimal has been in top form in the LPL, amassing 231 runs at an average of 46.20 and a strike rate of 151.97.

Batter

Charith Asalanka has chipped in nicely with the bat, scoring 150 runs at a strike rate of 141.50. On the bowling front, he has taken a couple of wickets.

All-rounder

Nimesh Vimukthi has been consistent in the LPL so far. The left-arm spinner has claimed seven wickets in five games at an economy of 5.62.

Bowler

Dushmantha Chameera has consistently been amongst the wickets, returning with 12 scalps from seven games.

Top 5 best players to pick in CS vs KW Dream11 Prediction Team

Dinesh Chandimal (CS): 380 points

Dushmantha Chameera (CS): 363 points

Charith Asalanka (KW): 304 points

Dhananjaya de Silva (CS): 286 points

Nimesh Vimukthi (KW): 273 points

Important stats for CS vs KW Dream11 Prediction Team

Dinesh Chandimal: 231 runs

Dushmantha Chameera: 12 wickets

Charith Asalanka: 150 runs & 2 wickets

Nimesh Vimukthi: 7 wickets

CS vs KW Dream 11 Prediction (LPL 2021)

Dream11 Team for Colombo Stars vs Kandy Warriors - Lanka Premier League 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Chandimal, Kennar Lewis, Charith Asalanka, Tom Banton, Ashan Priyanjan, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Nimesh Vimukthi, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Shiraz Ahmed

Captain: Charith Asalanka. Vice-captain: Dushmantha Chameera.

Dream11 Team for Colombo Stars vs Kandy Warriors - Lanka Premier League 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kennar Lewis, Charith Asalanka, Tom Banton, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Nimesh Vimukthi, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay

Captain: Dinesh Chandimal. Vice-captain: Nimesh Vimukthi.

Edited by Samya Majumdar