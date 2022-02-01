COV vs MGD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BPL 2022, Match 15

Comilla Victorians (COV) will take on Minister Group Dhaka (MGD) in the 15th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday.

The Comilla Victorians have been in top form, winning all three of their BPL 2022 games so far. They are currently atop the points table. Meanwhile, Minister Group Dhaka started their BPL 2022 campaign with two losses. But they have won two out of their last three games.

COV vs MGD Probable Playing 11 today

Comilla Victorians: Cameron Delport, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Faf du Plessis, Ariful Haque, Imrul Kayes (c), Liton Das (wk), Karim Janat, Nahidul Islam, Shohidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Minister Group Dhaka: Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Mohammad Naim, Mahmudullah (c), Andre Russell, Shuvagata Hom, Imran Uzzaman, Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Qais Ahmad

Match Details

COV vs MGD, BPL 2022, Match 15

Date & Time: February 1st 2022, 12 PM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Pitch Report

The track at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram has been a good one to bat on, with the average first-innings score at the venue being around 169 runs. But the spinners have fared well on this ground and more of the same can be expected from today's BPL 2022 game.

Today’s COV vs MGD Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Liton Das has played just one BPL 2022 game, scoring a 34-ball 47 against Chattogram Challengers.

Batter

Tamim Iqbal has been in fabulous form, with the left-handed opener amassing 216 runs, including a century and two fifties.

All-rounder

Nahidul Islam has fared well with the ball in the BPL, returning with eight wickets from three encounters.

Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman has picked up five wickets in three games at an impressive economy rate of 6.63.

Top 5 best players to pick in COV vs MGD Dream11 Prediction Team

Tamim Iqbal (MGD): 352 points

Nahidul Islam (COV): 264 points

Andre Russell (MGD): 237 points

Shuvagata Hom (MGD): 213 points

Mustafizur Rahman (COV): 151 points

Important stats for COV vs MGD Dream11 Prediction Team

Tamim Iqbal: 216 runs

Andre Russell: 50 runs & 5 wickets

Nahidul Islam: 8 wickets

Mustafizur Rahman: 5 wickets

COV vs MGD Dream 11 Prediction (BPL 2022)

Dream11 Team for Comilla Victorians vs Minister Group Dhaka - Bangladesh Premier League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Shahzad, Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Faf du Plessis, Cameron Delport, Andre Russell, Shuvagata Hom, Nahidul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shohidul Islam

Captain: Andre Russell. Vice-captain: Nahidul Islam.

Dream11 Team for Comilla Victorians vs Minister Group Dhaka - Bangladesh Premier League 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal, Cameron Delport, Andre Russell, Shuvagata Hom, Karim Janat, Nahidul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam

Captain: Liton Das. Vice-captain: Tamim Iqbal.

Edited by Samya Majumdar