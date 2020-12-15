CON vs STL Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Women’s Super League T20 2020 Match – December 15th, 2020

Following a loss in their very first match of the campaign, Starlight will now take on Coronations in the third game of the Women’s Super League T20.

It’s hard to pick a favorite between the two teams as the margins are fine. Both teams will likely experiment with personnel in order to find a winning combination.

Squads to choose from

Coronations

Tazmin Brits, Kgomotso Rapoo, Laura Wolvaardt, Izelle Cilliers, Verunissa Reddy, Nadine de Klerk, Kirsty Thompson, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Madison Landman, Jane Winster, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Zintle Kula

Starlight

Lizzelle Lee, Andrie Steyn, Lara Goodall, Nondumiso Shangase, Annerie Dercksen, Masabata Klaas, Leah Jones, Khushi Mistry, Anri Grobbelaar, Tatum le Roux, Evodia Yekile, Andrie Steyn, Chloe Tryon, Christine Tomlinson

Predicted Playing 11

Coronations

Tazmin Brits, Kgomotso Rapoo, Laura Wolvaardt, Izelle Cilliers, Verunissa Reddy, Nadine de Klerk, Kirsty Thompson, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Madison Landman, Jane Winster

Starlight

Lizzelle Lee, Andrie Steyn, Lara Goodall, Nondumiso Shangase, Annerie Dercksen, Masabata Klaas, Leah Jones, Khushi Mistry, Anri Grobbelaar, Tatum le Roux, Evodia Yekile

Match Details

Women’s Super League T20 Match: Coronations vs Starlight, Match 3

Venue: Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

Date and Time: 15th December, 2020, 1:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

In the first game that was played on this pitch, the track proved to be clean and suitable for good hitting in the first innings. It got progressively worse during the second innings, and chasing became difficult. Both teams will want to bat first in this Women’s Super League T20 match.

Women’s Super League T20: CON vs STL Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Women’s Super League T20: CON vs STL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anri Grobbelar, Laura Wolvaardt, Izelle Cilliers, Annerie Drecksen, Lara Goodall, Nandine de Klerk, Khushi Mistry, Kirsty Thompson, Ayabonga Khaka, Evodia Yekile, Masabata Klaas

Captain: Laura Wolvaardt, Vice-Captain: Kirsty Thompson

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Izelle Cilliers, Annerie Drecksen, Lara Goodall, Nandine de Klerk, Khushi Mistry, Kirsty Thompson, Tatum le Roux, Evodia Yekile, Masabata Klaas

Captain: Masabata Klaas, Vice-Captain: Nandine de Klerk