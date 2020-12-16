CON vs THT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women's Super League match – December 16th, 2020

The last match of the third edition of the Women's T20 Super League will take place between the Coronations and the Thistles at Cape Town.

The Coronations started their campaign with a victory against Duchesses by a margin of six runs. The Nadine de Klerk led-side, however, stumbled to a defeat during their previous encounter as they fell short by just two runs.

On the other hand, the Thistles have two wins in two games and enjoy a position atop the points table. A victory on Wednesday will see them lift the trophy.

Squads to choose from

Coronations

Nadine de Klerk (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Verunissa Reddy, Madison Landman, Tazmin Brits, Kirsty Thompson, Kgomotso Rapoo, Jane Winster, Izelle Cilliers, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Zintle Kula.

Thistles

Tumi Sekhukhune (c), Shabnim Ismail, Trisha Chetty, Anneke Bosch, Eliz-mari Marx, Nonkululeko Thanbethe, Jade De Figuerido, Moseline Daniels, Nadia Mbokotwana, Khayakazi Mathe, Alexandra Candler, Courtney Gouden, Nobulumko Baneti.

Predicted Playing XI

Coronations

Nadine de Klerk (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Verunissa Reddy, Madison Landman, Tazmin Brits, Kirsty Thompson, Kgomotso Rapoo, Izelle Cilliers, Raisibe Ntozakhe.

Thistles

Nonkhululeko Thabethe, Trisha Chetty (wk), Anne Bosch, Alexandra Candler, Eliz-Mari Marx, Shabnim Ismail, Moseline Daniels, Khayakazi Mathe, Tumi Sekhukhune (c), Jade De Figuerido, Nobulumko Baneti.

Match Details

Match: Coronations vs Thistles

Venue: Six Gun Grill Newlands, Cape Town

Date: 16th December, 2020 at 4:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Newlands in Cape Town has something in it for the bowlers throughout the game whereas the batters have struggled to notch up huge totals. Teams have a good record chasing at this venue. Thus both teams will be looking to bowl first if they win the toss.

Women's Super League Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

CON vs THT Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Chetty, E Marx, N Thanbethe, L Wolvaardt, K Thompson, A Bosch, J Figuerido, S Ismail, J Winster, A Khaka and T Sekhukhne.

Captain: L Wolvaardt Vice-Captain: S Ismail

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Chetty, I Cilliers, N Thanbethe, L Wolvaardt, K Thompson, A Bosch, N D Klerk, S Ismail, K Mathe, A Khaka and N Baneti.

Captain: A Khaka Vice-Captain: N Baneti