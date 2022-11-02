Cool Boys vs G Force Lions - Dream11 Prediction

Cool Boys will take on G Force Lions in match number four of the Dubai D10 Division 2 2022 at the Vision Cricket Center, Dubai on Wednesday (November 2).

Cool Boys have played one game and they won that comprehensively. They racked up 124 in 10 overs before bowling The Expendables out for a mere 44.

On the other hand, G Force Lions faltered in their first game of this tournament. They could muster just 57 batting first and they lost to Z Games Strikers with 3.3 overs to spare.

CY vs GFL, Match Details

The fourth match of the Dubai D10 Division 2 2022 between Cool Boys and G Force Lions will be played on November 2 at the Vision Cricket Center in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 7:45 pm IST.

Match: CY vs GFL

Date & Time: November 2, 2022, 7:45 pm IST

Venue: Vision Cricket Center, Dubai

Pitch Report

The track at the Vision Cricket Center in Dubai has been an excellent one to bat on. The average score batting first is about 97 and more of the same can be expected from this game. Another high-scoring encounter might be on the cards.

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

CY vs GFL Probable Playing 11 today

Cool Boys Team News

No major injury concerns.

Cool Boys Probable Playing XI: Muhammad Rumman (wk), Ateeq Ur Rehman, Hamid Nawaz, Faizan Awan, Muhammad Awais, Zaman Attari, Rizwan Khan, Burhanuddin Sabir, Hazrat Bilal, Ali Anwaar, Hatim Abid Ali.

G Force Lions Team News

No major injury concerns.

G Force Lions Probable Playing XI: Haider Ali Butt, Asjar Ashfaq, Atta-ur-Rehman, Irfan Ali-II, Muhammad Rashid, Vineeth Nair-I, Shabeer Kunhimarakkar (wk), Casper Olivier, Ishaan Khan, Romello Ceasario Ariff, Clive Alfonso (c).

Today’s CY vs GFL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ateeq Ur Rehman (1 match, 11 runs, 1 catch)

Ateeq Ur Rehman has the ability to go big with the bat and he can hit boundaries consistently. He scored a six-ball 11 in the last game and also took one catch.

Top Batter Pick

Clive Alfonso (1 match, 9 runs, 1 wicket)

Clive Alfonso can prove to be an effective customer. He made nine runs in the GFL’s last game and also picked up one wicket while conceding 12 runs in 1.3 overs.

Top All-rounder Pick

Zaman Attari (1 match, 32 runs, 0 wickets)

Zaman Attari batted superbly in the last encounter against EXP. He smashed 32 off 14 balls in a knock that included three fours and two sixes. Attari bowled one over with the ball as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Hazrat Bilal (1 match, 1 wicket)

Hazrat Bilal bowled just one over in CY’s first encounter but he picked up one wicket for four runs. He took one catch and was a part of a couple of runouts as well.

CY vs GFL match captain and vice-captain choices

Rizwan Khan (1 match, 15 runs, 2 wickets)

Rizwan Khan can have a huge all-round impact. The seam-bowling all-rounder scored a nine-ball 15 (one six and one four) in the last game and returned with figures of 2/12 from two overs.

Burhanuddin Sabir (1 match, 3 wickets)

Burhanuddin Sabir bowled a magnificent spell for CY in their first game of this tournament. The left-arm spinner took three wickets for seven runs in his two overs.

5 Must-picks with player stats for CY vs GFL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Rizwan Khan 15 runs & 2 wickets in 1 match Burhanuddin Sabir 3 wickets in 1 match Zaman Attari 32 runs & 0 wickets in 1 match Clive Alfonso 9 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match Hazrat Bilal 1 wicket in 1 match

CY vs GFL match expert tips

CY have had a sparkling start and their side seems to be in form. Thus, six or seven of their players can be picked. Moreover, the all-rounders and bowlers will be the top captaincy picks for this game.

CY vs GFL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head-To-Head League

Dream11 Team for Cool Boys vs G Force Lions - Dubai D10 Division 2 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Ateeq Ur Rehman.

Batters: Ali Anwaar, Hamid Nawaz, Clive Alfonso.

All-rounders: Haider Ali Butt, Rizwan Khan, Zaman Attari.

Bowlers: Hazrat Bilal, Muhammad Rashid, Atta-ur-Rehman, Burhanuddin Sabir.

CY vs GFL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Cool Boys vs G Force Lions - Dubai D10 Division 2 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Ateeq Ur Rehman.

Batters: Faizan Awan, Ishaan Khan, Clive Alfonso.

All-rounders: Haider Ali Butt, Rizwan Khan, Zaman Attari, Asjar Ashfaq.

Bowlers: Hazrat Bilal, Atta-ur-Rehman, Burhanuddin Sabir.

