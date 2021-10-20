Corfu T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until October 19 (Updated)

The Corfu T10 League 2021 saw its first day of action on October 19, with five matches played on the day. Five more encounters are scheduled for Wednesday, October 20.

G.E.K are perched atop the Corfu T10 League 2021 points table. They won all three of their matches on Tuesday and have six points to their credit.

Forge and Dekathlon are placed second and third in the standings. Both sides have garnered two points, with the former having a better net run rate.

Kallithea Sixers Athens will begin their campaign in the Corfu T10 League 2021 on Wednesday. Athens Cricket Academy came up short in both their encounters on Tuesday and are yet to open their account.

Following are the team standings after the opening day of matches in the Corfu T10 League 2021:

Corfu T10 League 2021 Points Table

Corfu T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Corfu T10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Aslam Mohammad and Tasos Manousis, both from G.E.K, are the joint-highest run-scorers after the first day of action in the Corfu T10 League 2021. Both batters have scored 70 runs, with the former having a better strike rate of 225.80 compared to the latter's 194.44.

Mohammad, who has an unbeaten 39 as his highest score, has struck five fours and as many sixes. Manousis too has 39 as his best effort and has clubbed six fours and three maximums.

Athens Cricket Academy's Zain Ali Haidar is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Corfu T10 League 2021. He aggregated 40 runs in two innings, with a top score of 28. Haidar has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 153.84, with the help of one boundary and three sixes.

Most Wickets

Corfu T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Thomas Zotos, Hasan Tutul, Aslam Mohammad and Georgios Galanis are the joint-highest wicket-takers after Day 1 of the Corfu T10 League 2021. They have picked up four wickets apiece and are placed in that order based on their economy rates.

Dekathlon's Zotos has 3/7 as his best figures and has an exceptional economy of 4.25. His teammate Tutul has a best effort of 3/6 and has an impressive economy of 6.40.

G.E.K's Mohammad, who has 3/13 as his best performance, has conceded an average of 6.75 runs per over. His fellow bowler Galanis' 4/18 was the only four-wicket haul on the opening day of the Corfu T10 League 2021 and the latter has an acceptable economy of 8.75.

