Corfu T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until October 20 (Updated)

The Corfu T10 League 2021 saw its second day of action on October 20, with five encounters played on the day. Five more fixtures are scheduled for Thursday, October 21.

G.E.K continue to be perched atop the Corfu T10 League 2021 points table with eight points to their credit. They are followed by Dekathlon, who have garnered six points so far.

Athens Cricket Academy and Forge are placed third and fourth in the standings. They have four and two points in their respective kitties.

Kallithea Sixers Athens suffered reversals in both their matches on Wednesday. They are yet to open their account and are languishing at the bottom of the Corfu T10 League 2021 points table.

Following are the team standings after the second day of matches in the Corfu T10 League 2021:

Corfu T10 League 2021 Points Table

Corfu T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Corfu T10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Athens Cricket Academy's Qasir Amin has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the Corfu T10 League 2021. He has amassed 131 runs in four matches, with his unbeaten 69 being the only half-century of the tournament so far. Amin has scored his runs at an impressive strike rate of 172.36, with the help of eight fours and as many sixes.

Dekathlon's Ramzan Muhammed occupies second position on the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 91 runs thus far, with a top score of 31. Muhammed's runs have come at an acceptable strike rate of 128.16 and include eight boundaries and four sixes.

G.E.K's Aslam Mohammad is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Corfu T10 League 2021. He has smashed 81 runs in four innings, with an unbeaten 39 as his highest score. Mohammad has an excellent strike rate of 213.15 and has struck six fours and as many maximums.

Apart from Amin and Mohammad, G.E.K 's Tasos Manousis (70) and Sinan Khan (51), Forge's Shabbir Arslan (53) and Amjad Amboo (46), Athens Cricket Academy's Zain Ali Haidar (51), and Kallithea Sixers Athens' Vaios Pringas (44) are the highest run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Corfu T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Dekathlon's Hasan Tutul, with seven scalps to his name, is the highest wicket-taker after Day 2 of the Corfu T10 League 2021. He has 3/6 as his best performance and has conceded an average of 9.27 runs per over.

G.E.K's Georgios Galanis, who has dismissed six opposition batters, occupies second spot on the wicket-taking charts. His spell of 4/18 are the best figures of the tournament to date and he has a decent economy of 8.00.

Also Read

Dekathlon's Shahbaz Akram is among a host of bowlers who have all picked up four wickets in the Corfu T10 League 2021 so far. Akram, who has a best effort of 2/10, is placed higher than the other bowlers due to his excellent economy of 6.10.

Other than Galanis, Athens Cricket Academy's Muhammad Arfan (4), Zubair Ashraf (4), Qasir Amin (4) and Zain Ali Haidar (4), G.E.K's Aslam Mohammad (4), Asrar Ahmed (3) and Sinan Khan (3), Forge's Amjad Amboo (4), Nemat Logaree (3) and Ali Asghar (3), and Kallithea Sixers Athens' Jonathan Allen (3) and Parveez Niazai (2) are the most successful bowlers of their respective teams.

Edited by Sai Krishna