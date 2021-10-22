Corfu T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until October 21 (Updated)

The Corfu T10 League 2021 saw the penultimate day of league phase action on October 21, with five encounters played on the day. The final five preliminary phase matches are scheduled for Friday, October 22.

G.E.K occupy the top spot in the Corfu T10 League 2021 points table with ten points to their credit. They are followed by Athens Cricket Academy, who have garnered eight points to date.

Forge and Dekathlon are placed third and fourth in the standings. Both sides have six points, with the former having a better net run rate.

Kallithea Sixers Athens bring up the rear of the Corfu T10 League 2021 points table. They need to win all three of their matches on Friday to have any chance of making the playoffs.

Following are the team standings after the third day of matches in the Corfu T10 League 2021:

Corfu T10 League 2021 Points Table

Corfu T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Corfu T10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Athens Cricket Academy's Qasir Amin has consolidated his position as the highest run-scorer after the third day of action in the Corfu T10 League 2021. He has smashed 194 runs in six innings, with his unbeaten 69 being the highest score of the tournament so far. Amin's runs have come at an excellent strike rate of 181.30 and are studded with 14 fours and 12 sixes.

Forge's Shabbir Arslan has jumped to second spot on the run-scoring charts. He has aggregated 103 runs to date, with 29 being his best effort. Arslan has an acceptable strike rate of 121.17 and has struck nine fours and six maximums.

Athens Cricket Academy's Zain Ali Haidar is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Corfu T10 League 2021. He has amassed 94 runs in six matches, with a top score of 34. Haidar has scored his runs at a decent strike rate of 140.29, with the help of five boundaries and six sixes.

G.E.K's Tasos Manousis (93), Sinan Khan (90) and Aslam Mohammad (90), Forge's Nasir Mommandi (92), Amjad Amboo (71) and Umair Javid (68), Dekathlon's Ramzan Muhammed (91), Ali Muaaz (67) and Bilal Ghulam (61), and Kallithea Sixers Athens' Vaios Pringas (87) and Naqibullah Ahmadzai (63) are the other top run-scorers of the tournament.

Most Wickets

Corfu T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

G.E.K's Georgios Galanis, with eight scalps to his credit, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 3 of the Corfu T10 League 2021. His spell of 4/18 is the only four-wicket haul of the tournament and he has a decent economy of 7.40.

Dekathlon's Hasan Tutul and Athens Cricket Academy's Qasir Amin have picked up seven wickets apiece in the Corfu T10 League 2021 to date. They are placed second and third on the wicket-taking charts based on their economy rates.

Tutul, who has 3/6 as his best performance, has conceded an average of 9.27 runs per over. Amin has a best effort of 3/10 and has a slightly higher economy of 9.91.

G.E.K's Aslam Mohammad (6) and Asrar Ahmed (6), Athens Cricket Academy's Muhammad Arfan (6), Muhammad Tahir (5) and Zain Ali Haidar (5), Forge's Nemat Logaree (5), Ali Asghar (5), Amjad Amboo (5) and Omid Niazi (5), and Kallithea Sixers Athens' Naqibullah Ahmadzai (5) and Jonathan Allen (5) are the other most successful bowlers of the league.

Edited by Sai Krishna