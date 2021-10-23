Corfu T10 League 2021: Most runs, most wickets and points table until October 22 (Updated)

The Corfu T10 League 2021 has reached its decisive phase, with the champions to be crowned on Saturday, October 23. The Eliminator will be followed by two qualifiers and the all-important title decider.

G.E.K finished atop the Corfu T10 League 2021 points table with 14 points to their credit. They will face Athens Cricket Academy, who garnered 12 points in the league phase, in Qualifier 1.

Forge and Dekathlon finished third and fourth in the standings, with eight and six points in their respective kitties. They will cross swords with each other in the Eliminator.

Kallithea Sixers Athens failed to register a win in the Corfu T10 League 2021. They didn't open their account and were knocked out of the tournament.

Following are the final team standings after the preliminary phase of the Corfu T10 League 2021:

Corfu T10 League 2021 Points Table

Corfu T10 League 2021 run-scoring and wicket-taking charts

Most Runs

Corfu T10 League 2021 highest run-scorers

Athens Cricket Academy's Qasir Amin continues to be the highest run-scorer after the fourth day of action in the Corfu T10 League 2021. He has amassed 208 runs in eight matches, with a top score of an unbeaten 69. Amin has an impressive strike rate of 174.79 and has struck 16 fours and 12 sixes.

G.E.K's Tasos Manousis has climbed to second position on the run-scoring charts. He has scored 176 runs to date, with his unbeaten 82 being the highest individual score of the tournament. Manousis has scored his runs at an excellent strike rate of 177.77, with the help of 12 boundaries and 10 sixes.

Manousis' teammate Aslam Mohammad is placed third in the top run-getters list of the Corfu T10 League 2021. He has smashed 134 runs in seven innings, with 44 being his best effort. Mohammad's runs have come at a terrific strike rate of 200.00 and are studded with 12 fours and nine maximums.

Athens Cricket Academy's Zain Ali Haidar (132) and Zubair Ashraf (63), Forge's Shabbir Arslan (121), Nasir Mommandi (106), Ali Asghar (78) and Amjad Amboo (71), G.E.K's Sinan Khan (99), and Dekathlon's Ramzan Muhammed (91), Bilal Ghulam (78) and Ali Muaaz (74) are the other top run-scorers from their respective sides.

Most Wickets

Corfu T10 League 2021 highest wicket-takers

Athens Cricket Academy's Muhammad Arfan, with 12 scalps to his name, has emerged as the highest wicket-taker after Day 4 of the Corfu T10 League 2021. His spell of 4/9 are the best figures of the tournament and he has an exceptional economy of 5.15.

Asrar Ahmed and Georgios Galanis, both from G.E.K, have picked up ten wickets apiece in the Corfu T10 League 2021 thus far. The former is placed second on the wicket-taking charts by virtue of being more economical.

Ahmed, who has 3/6 as his best effort, has an excellent economy of 6.86. Galanis has 4/18 as his best performance and has conceded an average of 7.50 runs per over.

Athens Cricket Academy's Qasir Amin (9), Zain Ali Haidar (8), Muhammad Tahir (6) and Zubair Ashraf (6), Dekathlon's Hasan Tutul (9), Thomas Zotos (6) and Shahbaz Akram (5), Forge's Ali Asghar (6), Nemat Logaree (5), Amjad Amboo (5) and Omid Niazi (5), and G.E.K's Aslam Mohammad (6) are the other most successful bowlers from the four teams in the playoffs.

