COS vs EMN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ABCA T10 Splash, Match 14

The Combined Schools (COS) will take on Empire Nation (EMN) in the 14th match of the ABCA T10 Splash at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, in Antigua on Wednesday, January 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the COS vs EMN Dream11 prediction, fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s and the pitch report.

The Combined Schools have played two matches and lost both so far in this tournament. They are currently fifth in the Zone B points table with a net run rate of -1.674.

The Empire Nation, on the other hand, have won the only match they have played so far. They are now stationed in third position in the Zone B points table with a net run rate of +2.250.

COS vs EMN Match Details, ABCA T10 Splash

The 14th match of the ABCA T10 Splash between Combined Schools and the Empire Nation will be played on January 11 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 3.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

COS vs EMN, Match 14, ABCA T10 Splash

Date & Time: January 11, 2023, 3.00 am IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

COS vs EMN, Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium will have something in it for everybody. While the batters will get the chance to score runs, the bowler can also pick up wickets.

Last 5 Matches on the pitch (This Tournament)

Matches won batting first: 2

Matches won batting second: 3

Average first innings score: 81

Average second innings score: 72

COS vs EMnProbable Playing 11 today

COS Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Combined Schools Probable Playing XI

Dravid Richardson, Melique Jacobs, Xaveek Toppin, George Elvin (c), Shamar Peireira, Xanden Hobson, Noah James Knight, Kylano Isaac, Yanique Watley, Glen Williams, and Dajari Barthley.

EMN Team/Injury News

No major updates.

Empire Nation Probable Playing XI

Damian Lowenfield, Tyrone Williams, Javaughn James, Kenrick Scott, Rasheed Henry, Ajahrie Joseph, Justin Athanaze, Tariq Benjamin, Jauri Edwards, Micah McKenzie, and Tanez Francis.

COS vs EMN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jauri Edwards (1 Match, 28 Points)

Jauri Edwards will be a good choice from the wicketkeeper category. He has been one of the best performers so far.

Batter

Tyrone Williams Jr. (1 Match, 38 Points)

Tyrone Williams will be opening the innings for Empire Nation. So there is a pretty high chance that he might score big and also the fact that he is in a decent form makes him a crucial pick for the match.

All-rounder

Damian Lowenfield (1 Match, 81 Points)

Damian Lowenfield scored a brilliant 49 in the previous match while opening the innings. He might also come in handy with his medium-paced bowling.

Bowler

Yanique Watley (2 Matches, 52 Points)

Yanique Watley is the strike bowler for the Combined Schools. He hit decent form in the last match and will look to continue it going forward.

COS vs EMN Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Damian Lowenfield

The fact that he opens the batting for Empire Nation makes Lowenfield a great choice for the captain or vice-captain. He might turn out to be a great point multiplier if he is able to contribute with the ball in hand.

Xaveek Toppin

Xaveek Toppin started the tournament on a great note, contributing with both the bat and the ball in the first match. However, there was a dip in his form in the last match. Toppin will be looking to bounce back strongly in this match.

COS vs EMN Match Top 5 Must Picks

Tyrone Williams Jr. - 38 Points in 1 Match

Justin Athanaze - 41 Points in 1 Match

Damian Lowenfield - 81 Points in 1 Match

Xaveek Toppin- 61 Points in 2 matches

Yanique Watley - 52 Points in 2 Matches

COS vs EMN match expert tips

The presence of more all-rounders in your fantasy XI is ideal for the match. Especially players who bowl at the death and bat in the top order can be very crucial.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

COS vs EMN Dream 11 Prediction, Head-to-Head League

COS vs EMN Dream 11 Prediction, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Jauri Edwards

Batters: Tyrone Williams Jr., Xanden Hobson, Isaiah Attwood

All-rounders: Justin Athanaze, Xaveek Toppin, Damian Lowenfield, Shamar Peireira

Bowlers: Javaughn James, Micah McKenzie, Yanique Watley

COS vs EMN Dream 11 Prediction, Grand League

COS vs EMN Dream 11 Prediction, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jauri Edwards

Batters: Tyrone Williams Jr., Xanden Hobson, Isaiah Attwood

All-rounders: Justin Athanaze, Xaveek Toppin, Damian Lowenfield, Shamar Peireira

Bowlers: Javaughn James, Micah McKenzie, Yanique Watley

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : 0 votes