COS vs FRT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ABCA T10 Splash, Match 22

The 22nd match of the ABCA T10 Splash will see the Combined Schools (COS) squaring off against Freetown (FRT) at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday, January 15.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the COS vs FRT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Both teams have had a disastrous season till now. Combined Schools have won none of their last three matches. Freetown, too, have won none of their last three matches.

Freetown will give it their all to win the match, but the Combined Schools are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

COS vs FRT Match Details

The 22nd match of the ABCA T10 Splash will be played on January 15 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The game is set to take place at 12:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

COS vs FRT, Match 22

Date and Time: 15th January 2023, 12:00 am IST

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

The last match played on this pitch was between Pic Liberta Black Hawks and New Winthorpes Lions, where a total of 131 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets.

COS vs FRT Form Guide

COS - L L L

FRT - L L L

COS vs FRT Probable Playing XI

COS Playing XI

No injury updates.

George Elvin, Noah James Knight, Glen Williams, Melique Jacobs, Xanden Hobson, Yanique Watley, Isaiah Attwood, Xaveek Toppin, Dravid Richardson, Shamar Peireira, Dajari Barthley (wk).

FRT Playing XI

No injury updates.

Austin Richards, Jamaual Fernandez, Kief Baltimore, Jaryl Phillip, Cleton Payne, Rolston Phillip (wk), Harry Harilall, Clever Martin, Kareem Richards, TJ Nathaniel, Kelvin Mayers.

COS vs FRT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Tris Phillip

R Tris Phillip is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. D Barthley is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

X Drew

X Drew and I Attwood are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Richards played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

J Philip

S Peireira and J Philip are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Fernandez is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Y Watley

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Williams and Y Watley. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. C Martin is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

COS vs FRT match captain and vice-captain choices

J Phillip

J Phillip will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. J Philip has smashed 28 runs and taken one wicket in the last three matches.

X Drew

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make X Drew the vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can also make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 20 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for COS vs FRT, Match 22

X Drew

J Philip

S Peireira

J Fernandez

A Richards

Combined Schools vs Freetown Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Combined Schools vs Freetown Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Tris Phillip.

Batters: X Drew, X Hobson, A Richards.

All-rounders: J Philip, J Fernandez, X Toppin, S Peireira.

Bowlers: G Williams, Y Watley, C Martin.

Combined Schools vs Freetown Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Tris Phillip.

Batters: X Drew, I Attwood, A Richards.

All-rounders: J Philip, J Fernandez, X Toppin, S Peireira.

Bowlers: G Williams, Y Watley, C Martin.

