COV vs FBA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – March 1, 2024  

Fortune Barishal (FBA) and Comilla Victorians (COV) will face off in the final of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Friday, March 1. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the contest.

After finishing third in the points table, Barishal defeated Chattogram Challengers and Rangpur Riders to book their berth in the final. The Victorians, on the other hand, beat the Riders in the Qualifier 2 to set up a clash with Barishal.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the COV vs FBA game:

#3 Kyle Mayers (FBA) – 8.5 credits

Kyle Mayers has not put a foot wrong since he joined Fortune Barishal for BPL 2024. In five matches, the left-handed batter has racked up 197 runs at an average of 39.40 and a strike-rate of 158.87 with a top score of 50.

He has also been exceptional with the ball, having taken eight wickets at an economy rate of 5.78. He should be a part of COV vs FBA Dream11 teams.

#2 Andre Russell (COV) – 9 credits

Andre Russell has been an asset for the Comilla Victorians for a couple of seasons now. He has also been impressive in the ongoing BPL 2024. In four matches, Russell has scored 82 runs at an average of 41 and a strike-rate of 210.25 with a top score of 43 to his name.

He has also picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 8.83. Russell should be picked in the COV vs FBA Dream11 teams.

#1 Towhid Hridoy (COV) – 8.5 credits

Towhid Hridoy has arguably been the standout batter for the Victorians in the ongoing edition of the T20 league. In 13 matches, the right-handed batter has racked up 447 runs at an average of 40.63 and a strike-rate of 149.49 with a century and two fifties to his name. He should be picked by fantasy users in their COV vs FBA Dream11 teams.

