COV vs FBA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – February 23, 2024  

Fortune Barishal (FBA) and Comilla Victorians (COV) lock horns in the 41st game of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Friday, February 23, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

The Victorians have advanced to the playoffs and looking to cement their place in the top-two. Barishal, meanwhile, need a win to make their way to the next round.

On that note, here are three players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the COV vs FBA game:

#3 Andre Russell (COV) – 9 credits

Andre Russell has been impressive since joining the Victorians in the second half of BPL 2024.

In two games, he has scored 66 runs at an average of 66 and a strike rate of 253.84, with a top score of 43*. In his previous game, Russell also picked up three wickets. Hence, fantasy users should include him in their COV vs FBA Dream11 team.

#2 Matthew Forde (COV) – 6 credits

Matthew Forde has performed well for the Victorians in the ongoing edition of the BPL.

In seven games, the right-arm fast bowler has picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.64, including a three-wicket haul. Forde is also one who can use the long handle to good effect, so he should be picked in your COV vs FBA Dream11 team.

#1 Mushfiqur Rahim (FBA) – 8 credits

Mushfiqur Rahim has been among the standout batters for Barishal in the ongoing edition of the BPL.

The veteran wicketkeeper has scored 297 runs in 11 games at an average of 29.7 and a strike rate of 129.13, with three half-centuries and a top score of 68*. Mushfiqur has also taken 12 catches and effected two stumpings.

