COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 11

The 11th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will see the Comilla Victorians (COV) squaring off against Fortune Barishal (FBA) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday, January 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Fortune Barishal have won two of their last three matches and will try their best to continue the dominant run in the tournament. The Comilla Victorians, on the other hand, have lost both of their last two matches in the tournament.

The Comilla Victorians will give it their all to win the match, but Fortune Barishal are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

COV vs FBA Match Details

The 11th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will be played on January 14 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

COV vs FBA, Match 11

Date and Time: 14th January 2023, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the first innings, so both teams will prefer to chase on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match. The last match played on this pitch was between the Rangpur Riders and Khulna Tigers, where a total of 261 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

COV vs FBA Form Guide

COV - L L

FBA - L W W

COV vs FBA Probable Playing XI

COV Playing XI

No injury updates

Imrul Kayes (C), Khushdil Shah, Shykat Ali, Mohammad Nabi, M Hossain, Abu Hider, Jaker Ali (wk), Liton Das, Dawid Malan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukidul Islam

FBA Playing XI

No injury updates

Shakib Al Hasan (C), Chaturanga de Silva, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Anamul Haque Enam, Ebadot Hossain, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Karim Janat, Khaled Ahmed, Ibrahim Zadran

COV vs FBA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Haque

A Haque is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. J Ali is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

D Malan

I Ahmed and D Malan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. I Zadran played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Al Hasan

M Nabi and S Al Hasan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Hasan Miraz is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

F Farooqi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are F Farooqi and A Hider. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Rahman is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

COV vs FBA match captain and vice-captain choices

S Al Hasan

S Al Hasan will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has smashed 75 runs and taken two wickets in the last three matches.

M Hasan Miraz

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Hasan Miraz as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 68 runs and taken two wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for COV vs FBA, Match 11

M Hasan Miraz

S Al Hasan

D Malan

M Nabi

I Ahmed

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Ali, A Haque

Batters: D Malan, I Ahmed, I Zadran

All-rounders: M Nabi, S Al Hasan, M Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: F Farooqi, M Rahman, A Hider

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Ali

Batters: D Malan, K Shah, I Zadran

All-rounders: M Nabi, S Al Hasan, K Janat, C De Silva

Bowlers: F Farooqi, M Rahman, K Ahmed

