COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 38

The 38th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 will see the Comilla Victorians (COV) go up against Fortune Barisal (FBA) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday, February 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Fortune Barisal have won seven of their last 10 matches and will hope to keep up the good run in the competition. The Comilla Victorians, too, have won seven of their last 10 matches in the tournament.

The Comilla Victorians will give it their all to win the match, but Fortune Barisal are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

COV vs FBA Match Details

The 38th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will be played on February 7 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The game is set to take place at 6.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

COV vs FBA, Match 38

Date and Time: February 07, 2023, 6.00 pm IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the first innings, so both teams will prefer to chase on the pitch. The wicket looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The pitch is expected to be fresh, so make your teams accordingly.

The last match played on this pitch was between the Sylhet Strikers and the Rangpur Riders, where a total of 346 runs were scored at a loss of four wickets.

COV vs FBA Form Guide

COV - Won 7 of their last 10 matches

FBA - Won 7 of their last 10 matches

COV vs FBA Probable Playing XI

COV Playing XI

No injury updates.

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imrul Kayes (c), Johnson Charles, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mosaddek Hossain, Jaker Ali, Shykat Ali, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, and Abrar Ahmed.

FBA Playing XI

No injury updates.

Anamul Haque (wk), Fazle Mahmud, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Salman Hossain, Karim Janat, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Khaled Ahmed, and Ebadot Hossain

COV vs FBA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Rizwan

M Rizwan is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He has plenty of international experience and is expected to play well in today's match. A Haque is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

I Ahmed

J Charles and I Ahmed are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. I Zadran played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Al Hasan

S Al Hasan and M Hossain are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Janat is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

T Islam

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Wasim and T Islam. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. H Ali is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

COV vs FBA match captain and vice-captain choices

S Al Hasan

S Al Hasan will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has smashed 347 runs and picked up seven wickets in the last 10 matches.

M Rizwan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Rizwan as he will bat in the top order and also perform wicket-keeping duties. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 316 runs in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for COV vs FBA, Match 38

M Hossain

S Al Hasan

M Rizwan

K Janat

I Ahmed

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barisal Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barisal Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: M Rizwan, A Haque

Batters: I Ahmed, I Zadran, J Charles

All-rounders: M Hossain, S Al Hasan, K Janat

Bowlers: H Ali, T Islam, M Wasim

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barisal Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: M Rizwan, A Haque

Batters: I Ahmed, J Charles

All-rounders: M Hossain, S Al Hasan, K Janat

Bowlers: H Ali, T Islam, M Wasim, K Ahmed

Poll : 0 votes