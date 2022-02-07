COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BPL 2022, Match 21

The Comilla Victorians (COV) will take on Fortune Barishal (FBA) in Match 21 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 on Monday, February 7. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet will host this contest.

Both teams' previous matches were affected by rain and they will be gearing up eagerly for the upcoming encounter. The Comilla Victorians are ranked first in the points table with four wins in six games. With the likes of Imrul Kayes, Liton Das and Faf du Plessis in their top order, they're capable of achieving any target.

Meanwhile, Fortune Barishal have also won four out of their seven games and are just behind the Comilla Victorians in the standings. They beat Chattogram Challengers by 14 runs in their last match.

COV vs FBA Probable Playing XIs

COV XI

Liton Das (wk), Faf du Plessis, Imrul Kayes (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine, Mahidul Islam (wk), Nahidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Sumon Khan, Mustafizur Rahman.

FBA XI

Munim Shahriar, Chris Gayle, Najmul Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, DJ Bravo, Irfan Sukkur, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Shafiqul Islam.

Match Details

Match: Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal, Match 21, BPL 2022.

Date & Time: February 7th 2022, 12:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is a balanced one and offers some assistance to both the bowlers and batters. Spinners will likely come into the game in the middle overs. Any score above 150 runs could be a par total.

Today’s COV vs FBA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Liton Das: He has been in good form in BPL 2022, having accumulated 100 runs in just three innings at a strike of 140.74. He is expected to play a key role in this game.

Batter

Faf Du Plessis: Du Plessis has had a rare failure in the last few games for the Victorians, and he is due for a big knock at the top of the order. He has scored 99 runs at an average of 24.75 in five games so far.

All-rounder

Shakib Al Hasan: One of the top all-rounders in the world, Al Hasan doesn't need any introduction. He has scored 160 runs and has picked up eleven wickets in just six games in the tournament so far. The Bangladesh all-rounder is a must-have pick in your Dream11 Fantasy team for this match.

Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman: He has been in great form with the ball, picking up eleven wickets at an average of 10.55 in just five games he has played so far.

Three best players to pick in COV vs FBA Dream11 prediction team

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (FBA): 236 points.

Tanvir Islam (COV): 293 points.

Najmul Shanto (FBA): 214 points.

Key stats for COV vs FBA Dream11 prediction team

Dwayne Bravo - 58 runs and ten wickets in his last five games; bowling average: 16.00.

Imrul Kayes – 135 runs in his last five games; batting average: 33.75.

Nahidul Islam - 16 runs and nine wickets in his last five games; bowling average: 9.67.

COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Fantasy Suggestion Team 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Imrul Kayes, Faf du Plessis, Najmul Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, DJ Bravo, Sunil Narine, Nahidul Islam, Mujjeb Ur Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam.

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan | Vice-captain: Faf du Plessis.

Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nurul Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Faf du Plessis, Chris Gayle, Shakib Al Hasan, DJ Bravo, Moeen Ali, Nahidul Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan | Vice-captain: Moeen Ali.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra