COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BPL 2022, Match 8

The eighth match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 has the Comila Victorians (COV) taking on Fortune Barishal (FBA) at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Comilla Victorians started their BPL campaign with a big win over the Sunrisers. Although the likes of Faf du Plessis and Cameron Delport didn't have the best of games, the Victorians' balanced squad came through with flying colors. They will be keen to continue their winning run at the expense of Fortune Barishal, who boast superstars like Shakib Al Hasan and Chris Gayle. With both teams looking evenly-matched on paper, a cracking game beckons in Dhaka.

COV vs FBA Probable Playing XIs

COV XI

Faf du Plessis, Cameron Delport, Mominul Haque, Imrul Kayes (c), Nahidul Islam, Anamul Haque, Karim Janat, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Shohidul Islam, Tanvir Islam and Mustafizur Rahman

FBA XI

Shykat Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Chris Gayle, Nurul Hasan (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ziaur Rahman, Alzarri Joseph, Taijul Islam and Shafiqul Islam

Match Details

COV vs FBA, BPL 2022, Match 8

Date and Time: 25th January 2022; 5:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium with some help on offer for the bowlers. The pacers should get the new ball to swing around, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the pacers will look to take the pace off. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s COV vs FBA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nurul Hasan: Although Nurul Hasan wasn't able to score many runs in his previous outing, the Barishal keeper will be keen to get back amongst the runs. Expected to bat in the middle order, Nurul is a good player of both pace and spin, making him a handy addition to your COV vs FBA Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis had a false start to his BPL career, but he still remains Comilla Victorians' go-to batter at the top of the order. The veteran batter has good technique against spin and given his knack for scoring big runs, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Shakib Al Hasan: Shakib Al Hasan is one of the premier all-rounders in the world. On slightly slowish tracks such as that in Dhaka, Shakib can prove to be a handful with both the bat and ball. With his form also playing into his hands, he should be a must-have in your COV vs FBA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman had a decent outing in his previous game, using his pace and variations to good effect. The nature of the track should suit him with his zippy off-cutters likely to yield a wicket or two in this game.

Three best players to pick in COV vs FBA Dream11 prediction team

Mustafizur Rahman (COV)

Faf du Plessis (COV)

Chris Gayle (FBA)

Key stats for COV vs FBA Dream11 prediction team

Faf du Plessis - 1528 runs in 50 T20I matches, SR: 134.39

Mustafizur Rahman - 86 wickets in 61 T20I matches, Average: 19.51

Shakib al Hasan - 2 wickets in 2 BPL 2022 matches, Average: 15.00

COV vs FBA Dream11 Prediction Today (BPL 2022)

COV vs FBA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nurul Hasan, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Dwayne Bravo, Nahidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Alzarri Joseph and Tanvir Islam

Captain: Faf du Plessis. Vice-captain: Shakib Al Hasan.

COV vs FBA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nurul Hasan, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Cameron Delport, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Dwayne Bravo, Nahidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiqul Islam and Shohidul Islam

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan. Vice-captain: Cameron Delport.

