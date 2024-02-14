COV vs KHT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – February 14, 2024  

Comilla Victorians and Khulna Tigers will face each other in Match No.32 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Wednesday, February 14. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host the contest.

The Victorians are placed second in the table and are also in a four-match winning streak. The Tigers, on the other hand, are fifth, but need a couple of wins to cement their place in the playoffs.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the COV vs KHT game:

#3 Towhid Hridoy (COV) – 7.5 credits

Bangladesh v England - 2nd T20 International

Towhid Hridoy has been stupendous for the Victorians in BPL 2024. The right-handed batter is currently the leading run-scorer for his team, having racked up 250 runs from eight matches at an average of 35.71 and a strike-rate of 150.60. He also has a top score of 108*. Fantasy users should include him in their COV vs KHT Dream11 teams for the next game.

#2 Moeen Ali (COV) – 8.5 credits

West Indies v England - 5th T20I

Moeen Ali made his first appearance in BPL 2024 on Tuesday against Chattogram Challengers and performed with both bat and ball. After scoring a quickfire 53 with the bat, Moeen returned to pick up a hat-trick with the ball. Although he did not win the Player of the Match award, the English all-rounder made a statement. He should be included in COV vs KHT Dream11 teams.

#1 Will Jacks (COV) – 7.5 credits

West Indies & England Net Sessions

Will Jacks has been outstanding for the Victorians in the ongoing BPL. The right-handed batter has scored 139 runs from three games at an average of 69.50 and a strike-rate of 163.52. In the match against the Challengers, he scored 108 not out and won the Player of the Match award. Given the kind of form he is in, fantasy users should pick him in their COV vs KHT Dream11 teams.

