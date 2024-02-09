KHT vs SYL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – February 9, 2024  

Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Strikers will lock horns in Match No. 25 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday, February 9.

The Tigers are in the middle of the table after losing back-to-back matches. The Strikers are also struggling as they are placed sixth with four points and a net run rate of -1.265.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the KHT vs SYL game:

#3 Faheem Ashraf (KHT) – 8 credits

Faheem Ashraf has been exceptional for the Tigers. In four matches, he has taken eight wickets at an economy rate of 6.37. On the batting front, the southpaw has scored 60 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 176.47.

Fantasy users should not leave him out of their KHT vs SYL Dream11 teams for the next game.

#2 Mohammad Nawaz (KHT) – 8 credits

Mohammad Nawaz has been a key member for the Tigers in BPL 2024. In four matches, the left-handed batter has racked up 100 runs at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 142.85, with a top score of 55 to show for his efforts.

The left-arm spinner has also taken five wickets at an economy rate of 6.83 and should be picked up in KHT vs SYL Dream11 teams.

#1 Samit Patel (SYL) – 7 credits

Samit Patel has been effective for the Strikers in BPL 2024. The veteran cricketer has scored 55 runs at an average of 13.75 and a strike rate of 83.33 with a top score of 32 .

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker for his team after Richard Ngarava, having picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of five. Patel should not be left out of KHT vs SYL Dream11 teams.

