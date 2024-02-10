CCH vs RAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – February 10, 2024  

Chattogram Challengers and Rangpur Riders will lock horns in Match No. 27 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 at he Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday, February 10.

The Challengers are placed third in the standings with 10 points and a net run rate of -0.165. They will go to the top if they win their next game. The Riders, on the other hand, are the table-toppers with five wins in seven games.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the CCH vs RAN game:

#3 Shakib Al Hasan (RAN) – 9 credits

Shakib Al Hasan is steadily finding his groove in the ongoing edition of the BPL. In six matches, the left-arm spinner has picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 5.86. On the batting front, Shakib has scored only 38 runs at a strike rate of 135.71.

In the previous game against Durdanto Dhaka, he scored 34 runs and picked up three wickets. The star all-rounder should be picked in CCH vs RAN Dream11 teams.

#2 Mahedi Hasan (RAN) – 8 credits

Mahedi Hasan is someone fantasy users should pick in their CCH vs RAN Dream11 teams. He is currently the top wicket-taker for the Riders with 12 wickets from seven matches at an economy rate of 5.76.

Mahedi has also contributed with the bat, having scored 49 runs with a top score of 29 to show for his efforts.

#1 Tom Bruce (CCH) – 7 credits

Tom Bruce has been in impressive form for the Challengers in the tournament. In three matches, he has scored 128 runs at an average of 128 and a strike rate of 123.07.

Having scored two half-centuries until now in the tournament, Bruce will be brimming with confidence. Fantasy users should have no second thoughts about picking him in their CCH vs RAN Dream11 teams.

