DD vs FBA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – February 10, 2024  

Durdanto Dhaka and Fortune Barishal will cross swords in Match No. 28 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday, February 10.

Dhaka are currently languishing at the bottom of the table with two points and a net run rate of -1.376, having won just one out of their eight games. Barishal also need to up the ante, having won three out of their seven games.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the DD vs FBA game:

#3 Mushfiqur Rahim (FBA) – 8 credits

New Zealand v Bangladesh - Men's ODI Game 1

Mushfiqur Rahim has been outstanding for Fortune Barishal in the ongoing edition of the BPL. In seven matches, the right-handed batter has scored 238 runs at an average of 39.66 and a strike rate of 125.92 with two half-centuries and a top score of 68 not out to his name.

Given the form he is in, Mushfiqur should be picked in DD vs FBA Dream11 teams for the next game.

#2 Mehidy Hasan Miraz (FBA) – 8.5 credits

India v Bangladesh - Asia Cup

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has chipped in with some handy contributions for Barishal in the ongoing BPL. In four matches, the youngster has taken four wickets from seven games at an economy rate of 6.72.

Mehidy has also scored 101 runs at an average of 25.25 with the highest score of 35. Fantasy users should select him in their DD vs FBA Dream11 teams.

#1 Shoriful Islam (DD) – 8 credits

New Zealand v Bangladesh - Men's ODI Game 3

Shoriful Islam has been outstanding for the Dhaka team in the ongoing edition of the T20 league. In eight matches, the left-arm fast bowler has picked up 15 wickets at an economy rate of 8.14. He has already claimed a hat-trick in the tournament.

Shoriful has been one of the bright spots in an otherwise disappointing campaign for Dhaka. He should be picked in DD vs FBA Dream11 teams.

Poll : Who will fetch more points in DD vs FBA Dream11 match? Mushfiqur Rahim Mehidy Hasan Miraz 0 votes