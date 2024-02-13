CCH vs COV Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – February 13, 2024  

Chattogram Challengers and Comilla Victorians are set to face each other in Match No. 29 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday, February 13.

The Victorians are currently placed second in the table with 10 points and a net run rate of +1.130, thanks to wins in five out of their seven matches. The Challengers, on the other hand, are third with 10 points from eight games.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the CCH vs COV game:

#3 Tanvir Islam (COV) – 6.5 credits

Tanvir Islam is currently the leading wicket-taker for the Victorians in the tournament. The left-arm spinner has taken 11 wickets from seven matches at an incredible economy rate of 6.22.

Tanvir was the top wicket-taker in BPL 2023 and has carried his form in the ongoing edition as well. He should be picked in fantasy teams for the CCH vs COV Dream11 teams.

#2 Towhid Hridoy (COV) – 7.5 credits

Towhid Hridoy has been outstanding for the Victorians in the BPL this season. In seven matches, he has scored 250 runs at an average of 41.66 and a strike rate of 151.51.

The youngster will be brimming with confidence after scoring 108 runs off 57 balls with the aid of eight fours and seven sixes. Hridoy is someone fantasy users should pick in their CCH vs COV Dream11 teams.

#1 Matthew Forde (COV) – 6 credits

Matthew Forde has been amongst the wickets for the Victorians in the tournament. In seven matches, he has taken six wickets at an economy rate of 6.80.

The fast bowler picked up three wickets against Durdanto Dhaka and will be high on confidence. Forde can also hit the ball a long distance and should be picked in fantasy teams for the CCH vs COV match.

