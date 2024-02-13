KHT vs RAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – February 13, 2024  

Khulna Tigers and Rangpur Riders will face each other in Match No. 30 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Tuesday, February 13. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the contest.

The Riders are currently placed at the top of the table with 12 points and a net run rate of +1.613 thanks to wins in six out of eight matches. The Tigers are struggling at fifth and need some wins to climb the ladder.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice captain for your Dream11 team for the KHT vs RAN game:

#3 Shakib Al Hasan (RAN) – 9 credits

Shakib Al Hasan is gradually returning to his very best in the ongoing edition of the BPL. In five innings from seven matches, he has scored 65 runs at an average of 13, with a top score of 34.

Shakib is also the second-highest wicket-taker for the Riders, having taken 11 wickets at an economy rate of 5.88. He should be picked in the KHT vs RAN Dream11 fantasy teams for the next game.

#2 Mahedi Hasan (RAN) – 8 credits

Mahedi Hasan has been a key part of the Riders in BPL 2024. He is currently their highest wicket-taker, as he has 12 scalps to his name from eight matches at an economy rate of 6.40.

Although he could not pick up a wicket in the previous game, fantasy users should not lose faith in him. Having also scored 49 runs, Mahedi should be included in the KHT vs RAN Dream11 teams.

#1 Anamul Haque Bijoy (KHT) – 7.5 credits

Anamul Haque Bijoy has been the standout batter for the Tigers in the ongoing BPL 2024. In seven matches, the right-handed batter has scored 228 runs at an average of 57 and a strike-rate of 120 with three half-centuries and a top score of 67 not out to his name. He should be included in fantasy teams for the KHT vs RAN Dream11 teams.

