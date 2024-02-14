DD vs FBA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – February 14, 2024  

Durdanto Dhaka and Fortune Barishal will lock horns in Match No. 31 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogramon on Wednesday, February 14.

Dhaka are placed at the bottom of the table and need to win all three of their matches to have any chance of going through to the playoffs. Barishal, on the other hand, are fourth with eight points and a net run rate of +0.365.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the DD vs FBA game:

#3 Mohammad Naim Sheikh (DD) – 8 credits

Mohammad Naim Sheikh is currently the leading run-scorer in the ongoing edition of the BPL. In nine matches, the left-handed batter has racked up 266 runs at an average of 29.55 and a strike rate of 12.27 with a top score of 64 to his name.

He has been in stupendous form and hence, fantasy users should pick the southpaw in their DD vs FBA Dream11 teams.

#2 Mehidy Hasan Miraz (FBA) – 8.5 credits

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been a tad inconsistent in the ongoing BPL, but she remains a key member of the Barishal team. In seven innings from eight matches, Miraz has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 6.67.

Mehidy has also scored 101 runs at an average of 25.25 and a strike rate of 168.33. Hence, fantasy users should include him in their DD vs FBA Dream11 teams.

#1 Shoriful Islam (DD) – 8 credits

Shoriful Islam has been incredible for the Dhaka team in the BPL 2024. The left-arm fast bowler has picked up 17 wickets from nine matches at an economy rate of 8.25 with an average and strike rate of 16.17 and 11.7, respectively.

The youngster also took a hat trick earlier this season and is high on confidence. The pacer should be picked in DD vs FBA Dream11 teams.

