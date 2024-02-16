DD vs KHT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – February 16, 2024  

Durdanto Dhaka and Khulna Tigers will lock horns in Match No. 33 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Friday, February 16.

Dhaka have had a horrendous campaign as they are on a nine-match losing streak and have already been knocked out of the competition. Placed fifth in the table, the Tigers, on the other hand, are still in with a chance to advance to the playoffs.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the DD vs KHT game:

#3 Alex Ross (DD) – 7 credits

Alex Ross has been in stupendous form for Dhaka in the ongoing edition of the BPL. In nine matches, he has scored 272 runs at an average of 38.85 and a strike rate of 149.45 with three half-centuries and a top score of 89 not out against Fortune Barishal to his name.

Fantasy users should pick him in their DD vs KHT Dream11 teams given the form he has been in.

#2 Shoriful Islam (DD) – 8 credits

Shoriful Islam has been on top of his game for Dhaka in BPL 2024. Since he took a hat-trick earlier in the tournament, he has not looked back. In 10 matches, the left-arm fast bowler has picked up 18 wickets at an economy rate of 8.43 with a four-wicket haul to show for his efforts.

He should be picked in DD vs KHT Dream11 teams for the upcoming game.

#1 Evin Lewis (KHT) – 7.5 credits

Evin Lewis has been in impressive form for the Tigers in the ongoing edition of the BPL. In eight matches, the left-handed batter has scored 197 runs at an average of 28.14 and a strike rate of 162.8 with a top score of 53.

He is someone fantasy users should not leave out of their DD vs KHT Dream11 teams for the next match.

