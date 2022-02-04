COV vs MGD Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BPL 2022, Match 20

The 20th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 has the Comila Victorians (COV) taking on Minister Group Dhaka (MGD) at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

Comilla Victorians have been the team to beat in the BPL, with the arrival of Sunil Narine boosting their fortunes. With the likes of Liton Das and Faf du Plessis also in their ranks, Comilla will be keen to seal their place in the top four with a win today. Their opponents Minister Group Dhaka have also in fine form and come into the game on the back of two consecutive wins. They will start as slight favorites and would ideally want to do the double on the Victorians. With two valuable points up for grabs, a cracking game beckons in Dhaka.

COV vs MGD Probable Playing XIs

COV XI

Faf du Plessis, Liton Das, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Imrul Kayes (c), Nahidul Islam, Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Sumon Khan, Tanvir Islam and Mustafizur Rahman

MGD XI

Mohammad Shahzad, Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Naim (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Shuvagata Hom, Andre Russell, Imran Uzzaman, Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossein, Ebadot Hossain and Qais Ahmad

Match Details

COV vs MGD, BPL 2022, Match 20

Date and Time: 4th February 2022, 6:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons in Dhaka with some help on offer for the spinners. The pacers should get the ball to move around, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the spinners should come into play with ample turn available off the surface. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss as dew could play a part in the second innings. 160 should be a good total, with wickets in hand being key.

Today’s COV vs MGD Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Naim: Mohammad Naim hasn't been in the best of form in the BPL, but has been one of the best batters on the domestic circuit for quite some time now. Expected to bat lower down the order, Naim should feel at ease against the spinners, making him a fine addition to your COV vs MGD Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis has been in decent form in the last few games for the Victorians, but he is due for a big knock at the top of the order. The veteran batter is a good player against both pace and spin, which should hold him in good stead ahead of this game.

All-rounder

Andre Russell: Andre Russell's all-round ability has served Dhaka well with the burly West Indian picking up eight wickets with the ball. Although he has only shown glimpses of his abilities with the bat, he is well and truly capable of scoring quick runs down the order, making him a must-have in your COV vs MGD Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman: Mustafizur Rahman is one of the premier bowlers in the competition, with the left-arm pacer putting in consistent performances with the ball in hand. Although the pitch is on the slower side, Mustafizur Rahman's variations and experience should yield a wicket or two in this game.

Three best players to pick in COV vs MGD Dream11 prediction team

Mustafizur Rahman (COV) - 346 points

Mahmudullah Riyad (MGD) - 365 points

Tamim Iqbal (MGD) - 416 points

Key stats for COV vs MGD Dream11 prediction team

Liton Das - 100 runs in 3 BPL 2022 matches, SR: 135.14

Andre Russell - 8 wickets in 6 BPL 2022 matches, Average: 20.62

Tamim Iqbal - 262 runs in 6 BPL 2022 matches, Average: 52.40

COV vs MGD Dream11 Prediction Today (BPL 2022)

COV vs MGD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Faf du Plessis, Mohammad Naim, Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, Nahidul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Qais Ahmad and Tanvir Islam

Captain: Moeen Ali. Vice-captain: Tamim Iqbal.

COV vs MGD Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Naim, Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Qais Ahmad and Tanvir Islam

Captain: Andre Russell. Vice-captain: Moeen Ali.

Edited by Samya Majumdar