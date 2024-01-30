COV vs RAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s BPL 2024 match – January 30, 2024

Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders are set to lock horns in Match 15 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Tuesday, January 30. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will host the contest.

The Victorians are currently placed third in the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.783. The Riders, on the other hand, have won two out of four matches and are fourth in the points table.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the COV vs RAN game:

#3 Mahedi Hasan (RAN) – 8 credits

New Zealand v Bangladesh - Men's T20 Game 1

Mahedi Hasan has been an asset for the Riders in the ongoing edition of the BPL. Fantasy users should include him in COV vs RAN Dream11 teams. He is currently the leading wicket-taker for the Riders, having picked up seven wickets from four matches at an economy rate of 5.34. Mahedi has scored 49 runs at a strike rate of 148.48 with a top score of 29 to his name.

#2 Babar Azam (RAN) – 9 credits

New Zealand v Pakistan - Men's T20 Game 4

Babar Azam has arguably been the standout batter for the Riders in the BPL 2024. In three matches, he has scored 120 runs at an average of 60 and a strike rate of 116.50 with two half-centuries and a top score of 62 to his name. Babar has been a tad circumspect, but he can also score runs at a brisk rate. He should be picked in the COV vs RAN Dream 11 teams for the next match.

#1 Imrul Kayes (COV) – 8 credits

2nd Momentum ODI: South Africa v Bangladesh

After relinquishing captaincy, Imrul Kayes has played freely for the Victorians. He is presently the leading run-scorer for his team, having scored 148 runs from three matches at an average of 49.33 and a strike-rate of 118.40 with two half-centuries and a top score of 66 to his name. Kayes is someone who lends solidity to the Victorians’ batting lineup.

