COV vs RAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 41

The 41st match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will see the Comilla Victorians (COV) squaring off against the Rangpur Riders (RAN) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday, February 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the COV vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Rangpur Riders have won eight of their last 11 matches and will try their best to win today's match. The Comilla Victorians, too, have won eight of their last 11 matches in the tournament.

The Rangpur Riders will give it their all to win the match, but the Comilla Victorians are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

COV vs RAN Match Details

The 41st match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will be played on February 10 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The game is set to take place at 1.30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

COV vs RAN, Match 41

Date and Time: February 10, 2023, 1.30 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the first innings, so both teams will prefer to chase on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The pitch is expected to be fresh, so make your teams accordingly. The last match played on this pitch was between Chattogram Challengers and Rangpur Riders, where a total of 267 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

COV vs RAN Form Guide

COV - Won 8 of their last 11 matches

RAN - Won 8 of their last 11 matches

COV vs RAN Probable Playing XI

COV Playing XI

No injury updates

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imrul Kayes (c), Johnson Charles, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mosaddek Hossain, Jaker Ali, Shykat Ali, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Abrar Ahmed

RAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Naim Sheikh, Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, Azmatullah Omarzai, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Haris Rauf, Hasan Mahmud, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, T Kohler-Cadmore

COV vs RAN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Rizwan

M Rizwan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. N Hasan is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

K Shah

R Talukdar and K Shah are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. L Das played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Russell

A Omarzai and A Russell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. M Hossain is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

H Mahmud

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Mahmud and T Islam. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. H Rauf is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

COV vs RAN match captain and vice-captain choices

A Omarzai

A Omarzai will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He has smashed 83 runs and taken 13 wickets in the last 10 matches.

A Russell

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Russell as he will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 30 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for COV vs RAN, Match 41

M Hossain

M Rizwan

A Russell

A Omarzai

K Shah

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Rizwan

Batters: K Shah, L Das, R Talukdar

All-rounders: M Hossain, A Russell, A Omarzai

Bowlers: H Rauf, T Islam, H Mahmud, R Hasan

Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Rizwan

Batters: K Shah, R Talukdar

All-rounders: M Hossain, A Russell, A Omarzai, S Narine

Bowlers: H Rauf, T Islam, H Mahmud, R Hasan

