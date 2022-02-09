COV vs SYL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BPL 2022, Match 26

The Comilla Victorians (COV) will take on the Sylhet Sunrisers (SYL) in the 26th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

With four wins, two losses and one no-result, the Comilla Victorians are second in the BPL 2022 standings with nine points. They lost their last match against Fortune Barishal by 32 runs and will be looking to return to winning ways today. The Sylhet Sunrisers, meanwhile, have already been knocked out of BPL 2022 with two matches remaining. They have won just one game and are at the bottom of the table with just three points to their name.

COV vs SYL Probable Playing 11 Today

COV XI

Liton Das (wk), Imrul Kayes (c), Mominul Haque, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Moeen Ali, Nahidul Islam, Sunil Narine, Karim Janat, Sumon Khan, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

SYL XI

Colin Ingram, Anamul Haque (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Ravi Bopara (c), Mosaddek Hossain, Mizanur Rahman, Alauddin Babu, Aks Swadhin, Sohag Gazi, Mohammad Nazmul Islam, Shiraz Ahmed

Match Details

COV vs SYL, Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022, Match 26

Date and Time: 9th February, 2022, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Pitch Report

The team winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, with the side batting first winning the last four games here. A score of 160 could prove to be par at thr venue.

Today’s COV vs SYL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Anamul Haque is a valuable wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantast team. He has smacked 202 runs in seven BPL 2022 games at an average of 28.85. Haque is also safe behind the stumps.

Batters

Colin Ingram played a superb 90-run knock off just 49 balls in the last match against Fortune Barishal, with his innings studded with 16 fours and a six. Ingram has scored 220 runs in the competition so far.

Imrul Kayes has led his team from the front in the BPL. He has scored 136 runs at an average of 27.2, with his highest score being 81 not out.

All-rounder

Karim Janat is a sensational all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of the match. He can prove to be a valuable multiplier pick for today's fixture.

Bowler

Mustafizur Rahman has scalped 12 wickets in BPL 2022 so far and is expected to add to his tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in COV vs SYL Dream11 prediction team

Mustafizur Rahman (COV) – 383 points

Tanvir Islam (COV) – 372 points

Karim Janat (COV) – 369 points

Colin Ingram (SYL) – 324 points

Mosaddek Hossain (SYL) – 320 points

Important stats for COV vs SYL Dream11 prediction team

Mustafizur Rahman: 12 wickets

Colin Ingram: 220 runs

Anamul Haque: 202 runs

Imrul Kayes: 136 runs

COV vs SYL Dream11 Prediction Today (BPL 2022)

COV vs SYL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - BPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Anamul Haque, Colin Ingram, Mosaddek Hossain, Imrul Kayes, Karim Janat, Nahidul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Mohammad Nazmul Islam

Captain: Colin Ingram. Vice-captain: Karim Janat.

COV vs SYL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - BPL 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Liton Das, Anamul Haque, Colin Ingram, Mosaddek Hossain, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Karim Janat, Sohag Gazi, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Mohammad Nazmul Islam

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Mustafizur Rahman. Vice-captain: Mosaddek Hossain.

Edited by Samya Majumdar